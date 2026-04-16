Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 will commence on April 24
Forum Horsens Arena, Denmark will be the host in this edition
The finals of the Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 will be played on May 3
The pinnacle of world team badminton returns as the Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 Finals prepare to take center stage at the Forum Horsens Arena in Denmark. From April 24 to May 3, 2026, 16 of the world's elite men's and women's teams will compete for the most prestigious trophies in the sport.
Host nation Denmark look to capitalize on home-court advantage, while defending champions China aim to maintain their dual-reign following their clean sweep in 2024
Format
The tournament features 16 teams divided into four groups of four. Each tie consists of five matches: three singles and two doubles.
The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout quarterfinals.
To prevent tactical manipulation, lineups are determined by world rankings. The matches are typically played in the order: 1st Singles, 1st Doubles, 2nd Singles, 2nd Doubles, and 3rd Singles.
A team must win at least three of the five matches to secure the tie.
Men's Singles
In the Men’s Singles arena, the landscape has shifted dramatically following the recent Badminton Asia Championships. China’s Shi Yuqi has reclaimed the World No. 1 spot and enters Horsens as the man to beat, especially after his title win in Qingdao.
He is closely pursued by Thailand's World Champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who despite a recent slip in the rankings, remains a big-match player. Eyes will also be on Japan's Yushi Tanaka and France's Christo Popov, both of whom have surged into the top 10 this season.
For India, the charge is led by Lakshya Sen and the phenomenal 20-year-old Ayush Shetty, who recently reached a career-high ranking of 18 after a historic silver-medal run at the Asian Championships.
With veteran HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth adding depth, the Indian singles unit remain a threat to any opponent.
Women's Singles
The Women’s Singles division for the Uber Cup is currently a theater of intense rivalry, headlined by the tactical brilliance of An Se-young and the reigning champions from China, led by Chen Yufei. Chen recently withdrew from the Badminton Asia Championships and hence, her participation remains under uncertainty.
Along with Chena Yu Fei, China also has the sensational Wang Zhi Yi. Japan, led by the ever-consistent Akane Yamaguchi will also prioritise precision.
However, Indian fans will be keeping a close eye on PV Sindhu, who continues to be the spearhead of a transitional Indian squad. Alongside her, teenager Tanvi Sharma and the in-form Devika Sihag—the 2026 Thailand Masters champion—bring youthful energy to a category dominated by Asian powerhouses.
The ability of these younger players to bridge the gap against top-five opponents like Akane Yamaguchi will determine if the underdogs can disrupt the expected China-South Korea final.
Men's Doubles
Men’s Doubles remains perhaps the most volatile and exciting category in the Thomas Cup. The World No. 1 pairing of Seo Seung-jae and Kang Min-hyuk from South Korea provides the gold standard for defensive coordination, while India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (World No. 4) remain the most dangerous attacking duo on the circuit.
Despite recent injury scares, the Indian pair is cleared for Horsens, where their power will be vital in Group A clashes against China.
The hosts will not be much behind as well. Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen will rely on the vocal Horsens crowd to carry them through high-pressure deciders.
Women's Doubles
Meanwhile, the Women’s Doubles field has a Chinese Wall featuring Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning, though Indonesia and Japan have developed pairings specifically designed to outlast the Chinese in long, attritional rallies. A
Japan consist of multiple world-class pairings like Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, known for their incredible defensive rallies. India’s Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will be crucial if India is to upset the heavyweights in Group A.
Thomas And Uber Cup 2026: Notable Absentees
Viktor Axelsen: In a stunning development on April 15, 2026, the badminton world was shaken by the news that Danish legend Viktor Axelsen has officially retired from professional badminton at the age of 32. Citing a persistent and debilitating back injury, the two-time Olympic champion revealed that despite surgeries, injections, and intensive rehabilitation, his body could no longer sustain the rigors of elite competition.
This is a catastrophic blow for Denmark's Thomas Cup campaign. As the host nation, they were heavily favored to contend for the title, but losing their primary singles anchor leaves a massive void in their lineup and significantly reduces their chances of a home victory.
Pearly Tan: In a shocker for the Malaysian Uber Cup squad, Pearly Tan has officially pulled out from Women's Doubles event due to a recurring back injury sustained during the Badminton Asia Championships. This effectively breaks up Malaysia’s world-class doubles pairing with Thinaah Muralitharan.
Lee Zii Jia: Malaysia’s top men's singles star is currently a major doubt due to a lingering ankle injury. Former legend Lee Chong Wei has stated that Malaysia will not field anyone who is not 100% fit, placing Zii Jia’s participation in serious jeopardy.
Chen Yufei: While China has a deep bench strength, Chen Yufei’s recent forfeiture in the Malaysia Open semi-finals due to an undisclosed injury has raised questions about her match-sharpness, though she is still expected to lead the Chinese charge.
Thomas And Uber Cup 2026: India's Chances
Spearheaded by Lakshya Sen, who has shown scintillating form reaching the finals of the recent All England, the Badminton Asian Championship runner-up Ayush Shetty and the explosive world-class duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the men's team possesses the firepower to challenge any giant.
With veterans HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth providing depth, India is well-positioned to navigate a tough Group A that includes defending champions China.
In the Uber Cup, the focus is on a generational shift. While PV Sindhu provides the necessary veteran leadership, the spotlight has shifted toward Gen-Z stars like Tanvi Sharma and Devika Sihag. Sihag, the 2026 Thailand Masters champion, represents the rising threat of Indian women's singles.
Supported by the consistent doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, India aims to better their previous quarter-final exits. While they face an uphill battle against China and hosts Denmark in the group stage, their blend of Sindhu’s experience and the fearless energy of the youngsters make them a dangerous opposition in the knockout rounds.
Thomas And Uber Cup 2026: India Squad
Men's Squad: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila
Women's Squad: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto
Thomas And Uber Cup 2026: Groups
Thomas Cup Groups
Group A
China, India, Canada, Australia
Group B
Japan, Malaysia, England, Finland
Group C
Chinese Taipei, Denmark, South Korea, Sweden
Group D
Indonesia, France, Thailand, Algeria
Uber Cup Groups
Group A
China, India, Denmark, Ukraine
Group B
Japan, Malaysia, Turkiye, South Africa
Group C
Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Canada, Australia
Group D
South Korea, Thailand, Bulgaria, Spain
Thomas And Uber Cup 2026: Seeds
Thomas Cup Seeds
China - Defending Champions & World No. 1
Indonesia - Record champions & 2024 Runners-up
South Korea - High depth in doubles
Japan - 2026 Asian Team Champions
France - 2026 European Champions (Christo Popov & Alex Lanier lead)
Denmark - Hosts (slotted below France due to Axelsen's injury/ranking)
Chinese Taipei - Strong singles core
India - 2022 Champions (seeded 8th based on March rankings)
Uber Cup Seeds
China - Defending Champions & 16-time winners
South Korea - 2026 Asian Women’s Team Champions
Japan - Consistent semi-finalists
Thailand - Strong recent form in lower-tier singles
Indonesia - 2024 Finalists
Chinese Taipei - High ranking core
Bulgaria - 2026 European Women’s Champions (First-time winners)
India - Seeded 8th
Thomas Cup Schedule
April 24: China vs Australia (12 PM) | India vs Canada (12 PM) | France vs Thailand (3:30 PM)| Denmark vs South Korea (10 PM)| Indonesia vs Algeria (10 PM)
April 25: Chinese Taipei vs Sweden (12 PM | Malaysia vs England (3:30 PM) | Japan vs Finland (10 PM)
April 26: France vs Algeria (12 PM) | Indonesia vs Thailand (12 PM) | Denmark vs Sweden (10 PM)
April 27: China vs Canada (12 PM)| Chiense Taipei vs South Kora (12 PM) | India vs Australia (12 PM) | Japan vs England (3:30 PM) | Malaysia vs Finland (3:30 PM)
April 28: Indonesia vs. France (9:30) | Thailand vs Algeria (9:30)
April 29: Canada vs Australia (1:30 PM)| China vs India (1:30 PM)| Japan vs Malaysia (1:30 PM) | Chinese Taipei vs Denmark (9:30 PM)| England vs Finland (9:30 PM) | South Korea vs Sweden (9:30 PM)
Uber Cup Schedule
April 24: China vs Ukraine (12 PM) | India vs Denmark (3:30 PM) | South Korea vs Spain (3:30 PM)| Thailand vs Bulgaria (10 PM)|
April 25: Japan vs South Africa (12 PM)| Malaysia vs Turkey (12 PM) | Chinese Taipei vs Australia (3:30 PM) |Indonesia vs Canada (3:30 PM) | China vs Denmark (10 PM) | India vs Ukraine (10 PM)
April 26: Thailand vs Spain (12 PM) | Japan vs Turkey (3:30 PM) | Malaysia vs South Africa (3:30 PM) | South Korea vs Bulgaria (3:30 PM) | Chinese Taipei vs Canada (10 PM) | Indonesia vs Australia (10 PM)
April 27: Japan vs Malaysia (3:30 PM) | China vs India (10 PM)| Denmark vs Ukraine (10 PM) | Turkey vs South Africa (10 PM)
April 28: Bulgaria vs Spain (1:30 PM) | Canada vs Australia (1:30 PM) | Chinese Taipe vs Indonesia (1:30 PM) | South Korea vs Thailand (9:30 PM)
Thomas And Uber Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where to watch the Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 live streaming in India?
BWF TV is the official broadcaster of the tournament. The badminton matches of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 will be available to stream on the BWF’s YouTube channel, here.
Where to watch the Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 live broadcast in India?
Unfortunately, there is no live broadcast option of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 in India