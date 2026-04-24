India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Catch the live streaming info, schedule, timings, venue and telecast details for the Uber Cup 2026 featuring Indian women's team

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PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026
PV Sindhu, Badminton Uber Cup 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today Photo: File/PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PV Sindhu headlines IND-W contingent at the Uber Cup 2026 Finals

  • India take on hosts Denmark in the opening round

  • India's last medal in the tournament came back in 2016 (bronze)

PV Sindhu will headline Indian women's contingent in the Uber Cup 2026 Finals as they take on Denmark on Friday, April 2024, followed by Ukraine on Saturday (April 25) and then China on Monday (April 27).

The women's contingent feature some fresh faces mostly world junior championships bronze medallist Tanvi Sharma, Thailand Open Super 300 winner Devika Sihag, Unnati Hooda, winner of three Super 100 titles and two International Challenge titles, and Isharani Baruah sharing responsibility for the second and third singles.

In Treesa-Gayatri’s absence, the pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra will handle the second doubles, while Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi are likely to play the first doubles, with the experience of Tanisha Crasto also coming into play.

Indian women have not been successful in this tournament off late, with their last medal being in 2016. Sindhu will bear the burden of carrying India's hopes but the Hyderabadi has been battling injuries and form and will have to do a lot better this time around

Uber Cup 2026: India Women's Squad

PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, Shruti Mishra, Priya Konjengbam, Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto.

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Uber Cup 2026: India Women's Schedule

  • April 24, Friday: India vs Denmark - 3:30 PM IST

  • April 25, Saturday: India vs Ukraine - 10:00 PM IST

  • April 27, Monday: India vs China - 10:00 PM IST

Uber Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

One can catch the live streaming of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the Thomas & Uber Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.

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