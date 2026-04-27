India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: Preview, Qualification Scenario – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
India face China in Uber Cup 2026 Group A match in Horsens, Denmark, on Monday
A win against China will guarantee India’s qualification alongside the group leaders
Find out when and where to watch the India vs China match live on TV and online
The India women’s badminton side will take on China in the final Group A fixture of the Uber Cup 2026 at the Forum Horsens Court 2 in Horsens, Denmark, on Monday. This is a must-win match for India, who are currently third in the group standings.
India began their Uber Cup campaign with a narrow 3-2 loss against hosts Denmark. However, they bounced back with a 4-1 win over Ukraine, keeping them in contention for qualification.
Team India will now turn their attention to group leaders China, who have won both of their matches so far. India must win tonight if they want to keep their qualification prospects under their control.
India vs China, Uber Cup 2026: Qualification Scenario
Currently, China and Denmark occupy the top two positions in Group A of the Uber Cup 2026. China have two points, while Denmark are level on one point with India but are ahead on head-to-head record.
If India beat China tonight by any margin, both sides will progress to the quarter-finals. However, in case India lose, they will need Ukraine to beat Denmark. If Ukraine win 5-0 against Denmark, then further permutations will come into play to decide India’s qualification fate.
India vs China, Uber Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
When is the India vs China, Uber Cup 2026 match being played?
The India vs China, Uber Cup 2026 match will be played on Monday, April 27, 2026, at 10:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs China, Uber Cup 2026 match live online?
The India vs China, Uber Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the India vs China, Uber Cup 2026 match live on TV?
The India vs China, Uber Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.