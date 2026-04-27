India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: Preview, Qualification Scenario – All You Need To Know

India vs China, Uber Cup 2026: Know all about the women’s badminton match, including preview, live streaming details, qualification scenario, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
India vs China Uber Cup 2026 preview live streaming qualification scenario
India's PV Sindhu in action in the Uber Cup 2026. | Photo: X/BAI_media
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face China in Uber Cup 2026 Group A match in Horsens, Denmark, on Monday

  • A win against China will guarantee India’s qualification alongside the group leaders

  • Find out when and where to watch the India vs China match live on TV and online

The India women’s badminton side will take on China in the final Group A fixture of the Uber Cup 2026 at the Forum Horsens Court 2 in Horsens, Denmark, on Monday. This is a must-win match for India, who are currently third in the group standings.

India began their Uber Cup campaign with a narrow 3-2 loss against hosts Denmark. However, they bounced back with a 4-1 win over Ukraine, keeping them in contention for qualification.

Team India will now turn their attention to group leaders China, who have won both of their matches so far. India must win tonight if they want to keep their qualification prospects under their control.

India vs China, Uber Cup 2026: Qualification Scenario

Currently, China and Denmark occupy the top two positions in Group A of the Uber Cup 2026. China have two points, while Denmark are level on one point with India but are ahead on head-to-head record.

If India beat China tonight by any margin, both sides will progress to the quarter-finals. However, in case India lose, they will need Ukraine to beat Denmark. If Ukraine win 5-0 against Denmark, then further permutations will come into play to decide India’s qualification fate.

Related Content
PV Sindhu, Badminton Uber Cup 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today - Photo: File/PTI
India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online
PV Sindhu defeated Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching to enter next round of Badminton Asia Championships 2026. - BAI_Media/X
Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 Live Streaming: India’s Schedule In IST, Where To Watch, Squads - All You Need To Know
File photo of Ayush Shetty - | Photo: X/BAI_Media
Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
India had lifted their maiden Thomas Cup title in 2022. - File
Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions
Related Content

India vs China, Uber Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

When is the India vs China, Uber Cup 2026 match being played?

A

The India vs China, Uber Cup 2026 match will be played on Monday, April 27, 2026, at 10:00 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the India vs China, Uber Cup 2026 match live online?

A

The India vs China, Uber Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the India vs China, Uber Cup 2026 match live on TV?

A

The India vs China, Uber Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Rasikh Sends Back Miller As Procession Continues | Delhi Capitals 43/7 (9)

  2. IPL Dispatch: Obstructing Field Dismissal Sparks Controversy; Rathour Shares Update On Sooryavanshi's Injury

  3. LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine Steal The Show As Kolkata Knight Riders Win Super Over Thriller

  4. Raghuvanshi And His Intent: IPL 2026 Witnesses First 'Obstructing The Field' Dismissal - Watch And You Be The Judge

  5. PSL 2026: Fans To Be Allowed To Attend The Pakistan Super League Final on May 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas Cup 2026 Finals: India Complete 5-0 Sweep Of Australia, Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Register Wins

  4. PV Sindhu Begins Her Journey In Global Badminton Governance As BWF Council Member

  5. IND Vs AUS Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty Win Big As India Dominate Australia

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 26, 2026

  2. Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

  3. Kejriwal, Tejashwi Join Trinamool’s Final Bengal Push

  4. 'Agli Baar, Raghu': A Promise I Could Not Keep

  5. Raghu Rai: The Photographer Who Belonged to the Frame

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Iran FM Araghchi Heads To Russia After Pakistan Talks

  2. Islamabad, Rawalpindi Ease Security Restrictions After US-Iran Talks Stall

  3. Mali’s Defence Minister Killed In Coordinated Attacks

  4. Israel Orders $200M In Aerial Munitions, Prepares For 'Intense Security Decade'

  5. Why Pussy Riot Is Challenging Russia’s Return To Venice Biennale 2026

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

  2. Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

  3. Mohini Ekadashi Remedies: How Fasting Impacts Your Karma & Planets

  4. Iran FM Araghchi Heads To Russia After Pakistan Talks

  5. Delhi Cop Fires At Delivery Agent, Kills Him, Strikes Another Man

  6. Ajit Doval Meets UAE President, Discusses Strategic Ties And Region

  7. TMC and BJP Workers Clash in West Bengal’s Bhatpara, Heavy Security Deployed

  8. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio