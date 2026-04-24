IND Vs DEN LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu And Co. Up Against Danish Counterparts In Match 1

Check out the live score and play-by-play highlights as IND women take on DEN women in Women's round 1 match of the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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IND Vs DEN LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026
India's PV Sindhu will lead the Indian contingent in Uber Cup 2026 File
IND Vs DEN LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of women's round one match of the Uber Cup finals in Horsens, Denmark. PV Sindhu will lead India's women's contingent that has some fresh faces, including world junior championships bronze medallist Tanvi Sharma, Thailand Open Super 300 winner Devika Sihag, Unnati Hooda, winner of three Super 100 titles and two International Challenge titles, and Isharani Baruah, carrying responsibility for the second and third singles. Indian women haven't received much success in this tournament in the recent past, with the last medal coming back in 2016. Sindhu has been carrying some injuries of late and her form hasn't been great, either, but she'll have to bury those ghosts and strive to give her best.
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IND Vs DEN LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: Streaming Details

One can catch the live streaming of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the Thomas & Uber Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.

IND Vs DEN LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: Match Details

IND Vs DEN LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: Greetings!

Hello Baddy fans! We're back with the live coverage of women's round one match of the Uber Cup finals in Horsens, Denmark. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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