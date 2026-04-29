IND Vs CHN Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Can India Continue Winning Run Against Title Favorites China?

India's Ayush Shetty in action in the Badminton Asia Championships 2026. | Photo: Instagram/badmintonasia.official

India face China in a high-stakes Group A Round 3 clash at the Thomas Cup 2026 in Horsens, Denmark, with both teams already eyeing the top spot ahead of the knockout stage. India come into this tie with strong momentum, having beaten Canada 4-1 and Australia 5-0, showcasing depth across singles and doubles. China, however, have looked equally dominant, brushing aside Canada 4-1 and registering a clinical 5-0 win over Australia, underlining their title credentials. This encounter is effectively a decider for group supremacy, with the winner likely securing a more favorable draw in the quarterfinals. India will rely heavily on Lakshya Sen and the in-form doubles pair of Satwik-Chirag, while China’s strength lies in their depth, led by world No. 1 Shi Yuqi and multiple elite doubles combinations. Given recent history and China’s consistency in team events, they start as slight favorites, but India’s balanced lineup makes this a potentially tight and decisive contest.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Apr 2026, 11:29:03 am IST India Vs China LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: IND Squad Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.