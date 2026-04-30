Supreme Court declines to return Teesta Setalvad’s passport without travel details

Setalvad was granted regular bail by the Supreme Court on 19 July 2023 in a case concerning the alleged fabrication of documents to implicate innocent individuals in the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat riots. In doing so, the court set aside a 1 July 2023 decision of the Gujarat High Court that had denied her bail. It held that custodial interrogation was unnecessary, as the charge sheet had already been filed and the evidence was largely documentary.