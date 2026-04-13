Supreme Court Refers Teesta Setalvad’s Passport Plea to Three-Judge Bench

Summary of this article
Setalvad was granted regular bail in 2023 in the Gujarat Police case linked to alleged fabrication of evidence in the 2002 riots matters.
One of the bail conditions required her passport to remain with the Sessions Court.
The Court had earlier allowed her to travel to Amsterdam and Malaysia, subject to conditions.
The Supreme Court on Monday, April 13, directed that the application filed by human rights activist Teesta Setalvad seeking release of her passport be listed before a three-judge bench.
Setalvad was granted regular bail in 2023 in the Gujarat Police case concerning the alleged fabrication of evidence in matters arising from the 2002 riots. A bench of Justices BR Gavai (since retired), AS Bopanna (since retired) and Dipankar Datta set aside the Gujarat High Court order refusing her regular bail.
One of the bail conditions required that her passport remain in the custody of the Sessions Court.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Setalvad, mentioned the application before a bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench considered it appropriate to place the matter before a three-judge bench, as the original bail order had been passed by a bench of the same strength.
Previously, the Court had permitted her to travel to Amsterdam for the world premiere of her documentary CycleMahesh, and to Malaysia to attend an anti-racism conference, subject to conditions.