Conversion Case: UP Court Denies Bail to Two

Chief Judicial Magistrate Akshay Yadav on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of Chandni Qureshi and her father Islam Qureshi on Tuesday, observing that no grounds for granting bail were made out in the case.
According to prosecution officer UK Johri, a case was registered against nine persons, including a cleric following a complaint lodged by medicine trader Devraj Malik.
The complainant alleged that his son, Ayush Malik (30), was converted to Islam on the pretext of marriage with Chandni Qureshi and that the conversion was part of a conspiracy to gain control over his property.
He also alleged that Ayush was taken to Delhi, where the marriage ceremony was conducted using forged documents.
Police arrested Chandni Qureshi and her father on June 7 in connection with the case, while further investigation is underway, Johri said.