Denver Nuggets Vs Toronto Raptors, NBA 2026: Jamal Murray Stars As Nuggets Hold Off Raptors 121-115

Denver Nuggets responded in style with a hard-fought 121-115 win over the Toronto Raptors in a playoff-like contest that swung both ways before Denver’s defense stepped up late. Jamal Murray led the charge with 31 points on efficient shooting, while Tim Hardaway Jr. caught fire off the bench, draining seven threes on his way to 23 points. The Nuggets tightened things in the final minutes to seal the result, strengthening their push in the Western Conference standings.

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Denver Nuggets Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Tim Hardaway Jr
Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr., right, drives past Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, pursues a loose ball with Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun, front right, passes the ball to center Nikola Jokic, left, as Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Jakob Poeltl,
Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, back, ties up Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as he drives to the rim in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, right, pushes away Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray on the way to the rim in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, reacts after he was hit as Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives the lane for a shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, center, drives to the rim between Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, and forward Cameron Johnson in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, drives past Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram, left, works against Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball-Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, left, drives past Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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