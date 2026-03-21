Denver Nuggets Vs Toronto Raptors, NBA 2026: Jamal Murray Stars As Nuggets Hold Off Raptors 121-115
Denver Nuggets responded in style with a hard-fought 121-115 win over the Toronto Raptors in a playoff-like contest that swung both ways before Denver’s defense stepped up late. Jamal Murray led the charge with 31 points on efficient shooting, while Tim Hardaway Jr. caught fire off the bench, draining seven threes on his way to 23 points. The Nuggets tightened things in the final minutes to seal the result, strengthening their push in the Western Conference standings.
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