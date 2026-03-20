Why Opposition In Maharashtra Is Demanding Rupali Chakankar’s Resignation?

Rupali Chakankar; chair of the Maharashtra Women's Commission has once again come under scrutiny, with the opposition demanding her resignation over alleged links to Ashok Kharat, who was arrested in a sexual assault case.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Published at:
Rupali Chakankar, Ashok Kharat
Rupali Chakankar; chair of the Maharashtra Women's commission is facing serious accusations of having links with Ashok Kharat who is arrested in sexual assault case Photo: Rupali Chakankar/Facebook
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chakankar faces calls for resignation after opposition alleged links with Ashok Kharat, who was arrested in a sexual exploitation case involving multiple victims.

  • Opposition leaders cite photos and claimed associations between Chakankar and Kharat, while she has said she knew him but was unaware of the alleged crimes.

  • The controversy has intensified amid fresh allegations and has been compounded by criticism of Chakankar’s past statements and handling of sensitive cases.

Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of Maharashtra women’s commission is facing scrutiny following the arrest of Ashok Kharat in a sexual assault case.  opposition leaders alleging links between the two are demanding immediate resignation of Chakankar.  

Ashok Kharat, described as a “religious guru and astrologer,” was arrested by Nashik Police on March 18 for allegedly sexually exploiting women followers. Police have recovered over 50 videos in which he is reportedly seen abusing women. He is also accused of practising superstitions and with his disciples. 

Kharat isn’t any common man, many high profile politicians including Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde have visited him for ‘blessings.’ Rupali Chakankar has links with Kharat for a long time, opposition in Maharashtra alleges.

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Kharat’s aid Neeraj Jadhav is also arrested by the police and a special investigation team has been formed to investigate the crime. 

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Shiv-sena UBT leader and spokesperson Sushama Andhare has conducted a couple of conferences, where she revealed the alleged connection between Chakankar and Kharat. Andhare shared Chakankar’s photos from public domain where Chakankar appeared as worshiping Kharat. On multiple other occasions Chakankar has been seen with Kharat - for family functions, religious events, according to the photographs available in public domain. 

Andhare leveled serious accusations against Chakankar of involving in activities based on superstitions led by Ashok Kharat who is now arrested for alleged sexual abuse of multiple women disciples.

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On March 19, Chakankar clarified that she knew Kharat, but was "unaware” of his alleged criminal activities. 

On March 20, Andhare, social activist Anjali Damania held press conferences in which they leveled more serious accusations against Kharat and shed light on ‘spiritual Guru’ Kharat’s high profile connections with top politicians, bureaucrats. So far Chakankar has not given any clarification about new allegations. 

This is not the first time, Chakankar is facing controversy, previously her press conferences in Vaishanavi Hagawane dowry suicide case, woman doctor’s suicide case in Satara; her statements were blaming victims. Chakankar also revealed the confidential details of the survivors on X, in the case of Pune’s dalit women allegedly harassed by the police.

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