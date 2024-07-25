Asaram Bapu: A Godman’s Rise And Fall From Grace

Asumal Harpalani (Asaram Bapu) was born in 1941 in Berami, a village in Pakistan’s Sindh province. After the Partition, he and his family moved to Ahmedabad. The self-styled godman’s biography, published by his ashram, says that his formal education was discontinued after Class 3 when his father passed away. He is said to have worked as a tea seller and a liquor vendor to earn a living when his family faced a financial crisis. He spent some time at various ashrams in his youth and at one of them, a guru took him under his wing, named him ‘Asaram Bapu’, and advised him to step out into the world and guide people.