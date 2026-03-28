Rupali Chakankar Quits NCP Women’s Wing Post Amid Kharat Row

Senior NCP leader resigns as Maharashtra state president of party’s women’s wing following backlash over her alleged links with arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who faces rape and sexual assault charges

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Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Rupali Chakankar, Ashok Kharat
Rupali Chakankar Quits NCP Women’s Wing Post Amid Kharat Row Photo: Rupali Chakankar/Facebook
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  • Rupali Chakankar tendered her resignation as NCP Maharashtra Women’s Wing chief on Friday night after a telephonic discussion with NCP president Sunetra Pawa.

  • The move comes amid mounting political pressure and Opposition demands for her questioning by the SIT probing the Ashok Kharat case, triggered by photographs and videos showing her proximity to the accused.

  • Chakankar maintained she has no connection with Kharat’s alleged financial transactions or criminal acts, reiterating her call for an impartial probe while clarifying she was unaware of his “other side.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar on Friday resigned as the state president of the NCP’s women’s wing amid intense scrutiny over her alleged association with self-styled godman and astrologer Ashok Kharat, who was arrested in Nashik on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Chakankar announced her decision via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that she had spoken to NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar earlier in the day and subsequently submitted her resignation letter. This marks her second high-profile exit in quick succession , she had resigned as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women last week following the surfacing of photographs and videos showing her with Kharat.

The controversy erupted after Kharat’s arrest, with several women accusing the self-proclaimed “Captain” of rape, blackmail, and exploitation. The emergence of images depicting Chakankar in the company of Kharat led to sharp criticism from across the political spectrum, including demands from Opposition leaders and even some within the ruling alliance for her to step down on moral grounds. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had reportedly asked her to resign from the Women’s Commission post.

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In her statement, Chakankar sought to distance herself from the allegations, saying: “On the first day of the Kharat case coming to light, I have made my stand clear. I am not even remotely connected with his financial transactions or evil deeds.” She added that she was unaware of his alleged darker side and emphasised that she had always advocated for strong action in such cases.

The resignation comes at a time when the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kharat case is under pressure to question Chakankar, particularly regarding any possible financial links. Opposition parties have stepped up attacks, questioning how a person holding key positions related to women’s welfare could maintain proximity to an accused facing serious sexual offence charges.

NCP sources indicated that the party leadership accepted her resignation to contain the damage and uphold the party’s image, especially given its positioning on women’s issues. Chakankar, who has been a prominent face in NCP’s women’s outreach, had earlier denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted because she is a woman.

The Ashok Kharat scandal has sent ripples through Maharashtra’s political circles, with the case highlighting concerns over self-styled godmen exploiting vulnerable individuals. Police investigations are ongoing, and more details regarding the extent of Kharat’s activities and his network are expected to emerge in the coming days.

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