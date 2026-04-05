Sunetra Pawar Seeks Uddhav Thackeray’s Support; Congress for contesting bypoll

NCP leader Sunetra Pawar has approached Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for support in the upcoming Baramati by-election, even as the Congress decides to enter the contest, raising questions over opposition unity.

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Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar death, Maharashtra deputy chief minister, NCP Maharashtra
Sunetra Pawar Photo: X; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sunetra Pawar has requested Shiv Sena (UBT) support; Thackeray likely to decide soon.

  • NCP pushing for an uncontested poll, but Congress has chosen to field a candidate.

  • Thackeray’s stance could impact the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance dynamics.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar has reached out to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, seeking his backing for her candidature in the Baramati by-election slated for 23 April. The seat became vacant following the death of her husband, former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash on January 28.

According to party sources, Sunetra contacted Thackeray on Friday, shortly after the Congress signalled its intent to contest the seat. Thackeray is understood to have said he would consult party colleagues before arriving at a decision. He is believed to be inclined towards supporting her and may announce his stand by April 5, while Sunetra is expected to file her nomination the following day.

NCP MP Sunil Tatkare has urged all political parties to avoid contesting the bypoll, citing the emotional state of voters in Baramati. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that discussions between Sunetra and Thackeray had taken place and that a decision would be made soon.

Thackeray’s potential support for an NCP candidate instead of the Congress, his ally in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, could have implications for the coalition. Meanwhile, Sunetra is also expected to approach other parties, including the Congress, for support.

The NCP has been actively lobbying for an uncontested election, appealing to parties not to field candidates. While some have shown willingness, the Congress has decided otherwise and has begun the process of selecting its nominee. It has reportedly secured backing from the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, led by Mahadev Jankar, and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, headed by Prakash Ambedkar—both of which have a presence in the constituency.

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Sources suggest Thackeray may be open to supporting Sunetra due to his longstanding ties with the Pawar family. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also endorsed the idea of an uncontested poll, describing it as consistent with Maharashtra’s political traditions and decorum, and appealing to parties to unite behind her candidacy.

However, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has reiterated that his party will contest the by-election, stating that approval has been received from the central leadership and that potential candidates are already being evaluated.

Sanjay Raut indicated that while the Congress is free to take its own decision, Thackeray shares an emotional connection with the Pawar family and may also engage in discussions with the Congress before making a final call.

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