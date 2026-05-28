Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Resigns

The political turmoil in Karnataka is set to end as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has submitted his resignation to the Raj Bhavan. The resignation will only be accepted when governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returns later today.
Siddaramiah's resignation has paved the way for deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar to take over as the new chief minister of the state. The Congress high command will decide upon the role that Siddaramiah will undertake in the future. A Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka and a greater role in national politics has been touted for the veteran Congress leader.
Sidaramiah is set to address a press conference soon.
(This is a developing story future updates will be added soon)