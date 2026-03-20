Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters Semi-Final With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

Summary of this article
Tanvi Sharma entered Orleans Masters 2026 semi-final
She defeated sixth seed Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in quarter-final
She will face Nozomi Okuhara in the semi-final
India’s Tanvi Sharma produced a strong performance to reach the semifinals of the Orleans Masters 2026 on Friday. The young shuttler defeated sixth seed Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in straight games, 21-14, 21-14, in a 43-minute encounter.
She will next face a tough challenge against fifth seed and Olympic bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the semifinals, as she eyes her second final appearance at a BWF Super 300 event.
India’s Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun exited the Orleans Masters 2026 after losing to the third-seeded Indonesian pair in the quarterfinals.
Tanvi Sharma Carries On Impeccable Form
At just 17 years old, Tanvi Sharma has rapidly ascended to the forefront of Indian badminton, carrying the torch for a new generation of shuttlers. Currently ranked World No. 38 as of March 2026, the Hoshiarpur-born prodigy has already compiled a resume that draws inevitable comparisons to legends like Saina Nehwal.
The past year has been a definitive breakthrough for Tanvi. In 2025, she etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian female in 17 years to secure a medal at the BWF World Junior Championships, ultimately claiming the silver in a hard-fought final in Guwahati. This achievement followed her stint as the Junior World No. 1 and her vital role in India’s historic gold medal win at the 2024 Asian Team Championships.
Orleans Masters 2026: Indians Shine
The Orleans Masters 2026 is the ninth tournament of the current BWF World Tour season and holds a prestigious Super 300 status. Taking place from March 17 to 22 at the Palais des Sports in Orleans, France, the event features a total prize pool of USD 250,000 and offers 7,000 crucial ranking points to the winners. This year’s edition has become a major highlight for Indian fans as 17-year-old sensation Tanvi Sharma and compatriot Isharani Baruah have both stormed into the women's singles semifinal.
Who is Tanvi Sharma?
Tanvi Sharma is a 17-year-okd Badminton player from India, currently ranked World No. 38.
What is Tanvi Sharma's biggest achievement in Badminton?
Tanvi became the first Indian female in 17 years to secure a medal at the BWF World Junior Championships.