Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters Semi-Final With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

The past year has been a definitive breakthrough for Tanvi. In 2025, she etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian female in 17 years to secure a medal at the BWF World Junior Championships, ultimately claiming the silver in a hard-fought final in Guwahati. This achievement followed her stint as the Junior World No. 1 and her vital role in India’s historic gold medal win at the 2024 Asian Team Championships.