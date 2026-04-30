Barcelona Vs Universidad Catolica, Copa Libertadores: Cruzados Walk Away With All Three Points From Guayaquil
Two early goals condemned Ecuadorian giants Barcelona Sporting Club to their third successive defeat in the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 as Universidad Catolica of Chile walked away with all three points from Guayaquil. In a crucial Group D clash on Wednesday (April 29), Fernando Zampedri (17') and Clemente Montes (22') scored in quick succession, then helped Cruzados thwart a valiant fight back from their hosts. For Barcelona, Milton Celiz scored a consolation goal in the 79th minute. The win helped the 1993 finalists leapfrog Boca Juniors of Argentina and Cruzeiro of Brazil. All three teams have six points from three outings, and their positions are decided by head-to-head goals scored. On Tuesday, Cruzeiro defeated Boca Juniors 1-0 at home. The two top teams from the group will advance to the Round of 16 of South America's premier club competition.
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