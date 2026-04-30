Barcelona Vs Universidad Catolica, Copa Libertadores: Cruzados Walk Away With All Three Points From Guayaquil

Two early goals condemned Ecuadorian giants Barcelona Sporting Club to their third successive defeat in the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 as Universidad Catolica of Chile walked away with all three points from Guayaquil. In a crucial Group D clash on Wednesday (April 29), Fernando Zampedri (17') and Clemente Montes (22') scored in quick succession, then helped Cruzados thwart a valiant fight back from their hosts. For Barcelona, Milton Celiz scored a consolation goal in the 79th minute. The win helped the 1993 finalists leapfrog Boca Juniors of Argentina and Cruzeiro of Brazil. All three teams have six points from three outings, and their positions are decided by head-to-head goals scored. On Tuesday, Cruzeiro defeated Boca Juniors 1-0 at home. The two top teams from the group will advance to the Round of 16 of South America's premier club competition.

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Ecuador Chile Copa Libertadores Soccer-Erwin Ampuero
Erwin Ampuero of Chile's Universidad Catolica celebrates at the end of Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Ecuador's Barcelona in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Ecuador Chile Copa Libertadores Soccer-
Chile's Universidad Catolica players celebrate at the end of Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Ecuador's Barcelona in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Ecuador Chile Copa Libertadores Soccer-Cristian Cuevas
Cristian Cuevas of Chile's Universidad Catolica controls the ball challenged by Jefferson Wila of Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Guayaquil , Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Ecuador Chile Copa Libertadores Soccer-Milton Celiz
Milton Celiz of Ecuador's Barcelona celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Chile's Universidad Catolica during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Ecuador Chile Copa Libertadores Soccer-Jefferson Intriago
Jefferson Intriago of Ecuador's Barcelona, right, and Alfred Canales of Chile's Universidad Catolica battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Ecuador Chile Copa Libertadores Soccer-Justo Giani
Justo Giani of Chile's Universidad Catolica, right, is fouled by Alex Rangel of Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Ecuador Chile Copa Libertadores Soccer-Clemente Montes
Clemente Montes of Chile's Universidad Catolica, right, falls as he vies for the ball with Matias Lugo of Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Ecuador Chile Copa Libertadores Soccer-Sebastian Arancibia
Sebastian Arancibia of Chile's Universidad Catolica controls the ball challenged by Hector Villalba of Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Ecuador Chile Copa Libertadores Soccer-Fernando Zampedri
Fernando Zampedri of Chile's Universidad Catolica, right, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Ecuador Chile Copa Libertadores Soccer-Erwin Ampuero
Erwin Ampuero of Chile's Universidad Catolica, right, heads the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Ecuador's Barcelona in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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