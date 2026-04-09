PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

PV Sindhu faces Wang Zhiyi in Badminton Asia Championships pre-quarterfinal, with a 3-3 head-to-head record as both stars battle for a place in quarterfinals

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PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026
PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today Photo: File/PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PV Sindhu faces World No. 2 Wang Zhiyi in a high-stakes pre-quarterfinal clash at the Badminton Asia Championships

  • Head-to-head stands at 3-3, highlighting a closely contested rivalry between the two

  • Check live streaming and other match-related details below

PV Sindhu will face a stiff challenge as she takes on China’s second seed Wang Zhiyi in the pre-quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo.

The Indian star advanced after a hard-fought three-game win over Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching (15-21, 21-11, 21-19), showing resilience after dropping the opening game.

The upcoming clash promises to be a tight contest, with both players evenly matched in recent meetings. Sindhu and Wang are tied 3-3 in their head-to-head record, highlighting how closely fought their encounters have been.

Wang, currently ranked World No. 2, comes into the match as one of the top contenders and has enjoyed a strong run on the BWF circuit in recent seasons.

For Sindhu, the key will be maintaining consistency and controlling rallies against an aggressive opponent. The Indian has shown she can trouble Wang in big matches, including a win over her at the 2025 World Championships.

With both players capable of dominating phases of play, the contest is expected to be a high-intensity battle with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.

When Is The PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Wong, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Match Being Played?

The PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 will be played on Thursday, 9th April 2026, at 09:20 AM IST.

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Where Is The PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Match Being Played?

The match will take place at Ningbo Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Ningbo, China.

Where To Watch The PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Live Online In India?

Badminton Asia’s official broadcast and streaming partners are set to provide live coverage of the Badminton Asia Championships across various platforms.

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