India At Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag Pull Out; Lakshya, Sindhu Lead Charge

India will now rely on Lakshya and Sindhu in singles, with both looking to end the country's 61-year wait for a title in the discipline

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty pull out of Badminton Asia Championships 2026
BWF World Tour Finals 2025: The third-ranked Indian pair beat the world No. 8 Indonesians in three games to boost their semifinal bid. BWF/Badminton Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty withdraw from Badminton Asia Championships

  • Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will spearhead the Indian contingent

  • Check full preview below

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the Badminton Asia Championships due to the former's shoulder injury, even as in-form Lakshya Sen and seasoned PV Sindhu gear up to spearhead India's challenge with an aim to end a long wait for a singles title in the continental showpiece.

Satwik and Chirag, who had won the title in 2023, opted out as the former continues to recover.

"Satwik still has some pain, so they won't be playing this week," coach Tan Kim Her told PTI.

The duo had earlier pulled out of the Swiss Open ahead of their quarterfinal match due to a recurring right shoulder injury to Satwik.

India will now rely on Lakshya and Sindhu in singles, with both looking to end the country's 61-year wait for a title in the discipline.

Former national champion Dinesh Khanna remains the only Indian to win the men's singles gold at the continental meet in 1965, and Lakshya will be keen to follow in his footsteps after a runner-up finish at the All England Championships.

The 24-year-old from Almora will open his campaign against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Related Content
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature
PV Sindhu in action at the India Open 2025 - File Photo
BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge
India's Lakshya Sen celebrates winning his men's singles match against China's Shi Yuqi on day one of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. - (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset
PV Sindhu reached the All England Open Badminton Championships semifinals twice in 2018 and 2021. - File Photo
All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India
Related Content

Sindhu, meanwhile, returns after a disrupted European leg. The two-time Olympic medallist was stranded in Dubai en route to the All England Championships due to the conflict in West Asia, forcing her withdrawal. She subsequently skipped the Swiss Open to recover and will begin her campaign against Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching.

India will also have a busy men's singles slate, with HS Prannoy, returning after recovering from a shoulder injury, set to face a qualifier, while Kidambi Srikanth takes on Singapore's eighth seed Loh Kean Yew. US Open champion Ayush Shetty faces China's fifth seed Li Shi Feng.

In women's singles, apart from Sindhu, Unnati Hooda meets Thailand's Supanida Katethong, Tanvi Sharma takes on Malaysia's K. Letshanaa, and Malvika Bansod faces Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

In men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun, who won back-to-back titles at the 2025 Al Ain Masters Super 100 and the 2025 Turkiye International Challenge, face top seeds Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea. P. Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K. take on Japan’s Kakeru Kumagai and Hiroki Nishi.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Bhat K. and Shikha Gautam face Thailand's Hathaithip Mijad and N. Tungkasatan, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela meet China's Luo Yi and Wang Ting Ge. Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra await a qualifier.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani face Malaysia's eighth seeds Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh meet another Malaysian pair Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien, while Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto take on Thailand's P. Horbanluekit and Benyapa Aimsaard.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. KKR Vs PBKS Hourly Weather Forecast, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport In Today's Match?

  2. KKR Vs PBKS Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About The High-Stakes Clash

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 11

  4. IPL Dispatch: Tim David Hits 106m Six For RCB; CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad Shares MS Dhoni Recovery Update

  5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India At Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag Pull Out; Lakshya, Sindhu Lead Charge

  4. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  5. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

  3. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  4. A Cultural Betrayal: A Nation That Lets Its Music Die 

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

  3. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  4. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

  5. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

Latest Stories

  1. West Ham Vs Leeds Highlights, FA Cup QF: Whites Triumph 4-2 On Penalties, Reach First Semi-Final Since 1987

  2. Four Years of the AAP Government In Punjab: The Biggest Hits And Misses

  3. Jaishankar Speaks to Iran, Qatar, UAE as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Posts 'Tuesday. 8 pm. Eastern Time' Warning, IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed

  6. 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Falls On Him At Pune College - Report

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 