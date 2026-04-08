PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

PV Sindhu faces Ling Ching Wong in a high-stakes Badminton Asia Championships 2026 match. Get full live streaming info, match details, and how to watch this badminton clash from China.

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PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships 2026
Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Match Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PV Sindhu starts her campaign as favourite against Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching in Ningbo

  • Match to be played at Ningbo Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium, China

  • Check live streaming and other match-related details below

PV Sindhu will begin her campaign at the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 with a first-round clash against Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching in Ningbo on April 8.

The Indian star, a former world champion and one of the most experienced players in the draw, enters the contest as a clear favourite on paper, given her pedigree and consistent performances at the continental level.

Sindhu has a strong history in the tournament, including multiple deep runs and medal finishes, and will be keen to break her recent pattern of early exits and make a serious title push this year. With India relying heavily on her in the singles category, the opening match becomes crucial to set the tone for her campaign.

On the other hand, Wong Ling Ching enters the clash with growing confidence after a series of impressive performances this season. The 22-year-old Malaysian has climbed up the rankings and has already shown her ability to upset higher-ranked opponents.

Also Check: Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Guide - Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

However, she faces a daunting challenge against Sindhu, having lost their only previous meeting in straight games, and will need something special to pull off a surprise.

PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong: Head-To-Head Record

PV Sindhu and Wong Ling Ching have faced each other once on the international circuit, with Sindhu holding a 1-0 head-to-head advantage, having defeated the Malaysian in straight games at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023, giving the Indian a clear edge heading into this clash.

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When Is The PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Match Being Played?

The PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 will be played on Wednesday, 8th April 2026, at 11:10 AM IST.

Where Is The PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Match Being Played?

The match will take place at Ningbo Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Ningbo, China.

Where To Watch The PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Live Online In India?

Fans can watch the live stream on the Badminton Asia YouTube channel. Unfortunately, there is no live broadcast option of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India.

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