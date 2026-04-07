Summary of this article
Badminton Asia Championships 2026 will commence on April 07
Ningbo, China will be the host in this edition
The finals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 will be played on April 12
The Badminton Asia Championships 2026 will officially kick off on April 7, Tuesday in Ningbo, China. As the premier individual continental event, the tournament brings together Asia’s elite shuttlers to compete for the prestigious titles across five categories.
The 2026 edition of the competition is particularly significant as it serves as a major litmus test for players ahead of the Asian Games scheduled for September.
For the third consecutive year, the city of Ningbo plays host to the championships. The action begins on Tuesday with qualification group matches and the mixed doubles Round of 32. The competition will intensify through the week, culminating in the finals on Sunday, April 12.
Men's Singles
The men’s singles draw is headlined by world number one and defending champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. Vitidsarn enters as the top seed and the man to beat. However, he faces stiff competition from second seed Shi Yuqi of China and Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, the third seed.
A notable absence this year is Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.
India’s hopes rest largely on Lakshya Sen, who arrives in Ningbo in fine form following a runner-up finish at the All England Open. He is joined by veterans HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth, all aiming to end India's long 61-year wait for a men’s singles gold at this event.
Women's Singles
The women’s draw is equally competitive. Olympic champion An Se-Young is the top seed, looking to capture one of the few major titles missing from her trophy cabinet. Standing in her way are the Chinese juggernaut Wang Zhiyi (2024 champion). Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi also remains a major threat as the fourth seed.
For India, PV Sindhu will make a highly anticipated return to competitive action after a break since January. While she will face a challenging path, her experience as a two-time medalist at this event makes her a formidable contender.
Men's Doubles
The men’s doubles draw saw a massive shift just before the start of the tournament. India’s star pair and former champions, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, were forced to withdraw due to a shoulder injury to Satwik. This leaves the door wide open for the top-seeded South Korean pair, Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae, who are the favorites to take the title.
Their primary competition will come from the Chinese duo Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, who enjoy immense home-court support in Ningbo. Malaysia also remains a powerhouse in this category, led by second seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.
Indonesia’s challenge will be spearheaded by the experienced Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, making this one of the most unpredictable brackets in the competition.
Women's Doubles
China have historically dominated women’s doubles, and 2026 is no different. The top seeds, Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning, are the reigning world champions and the pair to beat on their home turf. They are flanked by teammates Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian, ensuring China has a strong chance of an all-Chinese final.
However, the Japanese and South Korean pairs are notorious for their defensive resilience. Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto and South Korea’s Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee (3rd seeds) are expected to engage in the long, grueling rallies that define this category. Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan are the second seeds and represent the strongest threat to the East Asian dominance.
Mixed Doubles
The mixed doubles category is headlined by the Chinese pair Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, who remain the well-known for tactical brilliance and speed. They enter as the heavy favorites, but the draw is packed with contenders with breathtaking talent.
South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-Eun and the Malaysian pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei are among the top contenders looking to cause an upset. For India, the pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will lead the charge, hoping to build on their quarter-final run from the previous edition.
The mixed doubles finals will take place on Saturday, April 11, followed by the men's and women's doubles finals on Sunday, April 12.
Badminton Asia Team Championships: What Happened Earlier This Year?
Earlier this year, the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 took place from February 3 to 8 at the Qingdao Conson Gymnasium in Qingdao, China. The tournament served as a vital qualifying event for the Thomas & Uber Cup, attracting the top national teams from across the continent. In the men’s category, Japan emerged as the champions after defeating China in a closely contested final.
On the women’s side, South Korea claimed the gold medal, led by world number one An Se-Young, after they also overcame the host nation, China, in the championship tie. India’s campaign in both sections ended in the quarter-finals, with the women’s team falling to China and the men’s team losing to South Korea.
Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Injuries
Several high-profile players have been forced to withdraw from the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo due to fitness concerns.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty (India): The 2023 champions and world number four pair are the most notable absence in the men’s doubles. Satwik has been struggling with a recurring right shoulder injury, which also forced the duo to pull out of the Swiss Open last month. They have opted to focus on rehabilitation to ensure they are fit for the Thomas Cup later this April.
Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia): The former All England champion is officially out of the championships due to a persistent ankle injury. He sustained the injury during training and has been absent from the national team’s recent camps. His team is prioritizing his recovery for the upcoming Thomas Cup Finals in Denmark.
Anthony Ginting (Indonesia): Though he made a brief appearance in earlier tournaments this year, the Indonesian star has been managing fitness issues that have hampered his consistency. His absence from the Ningbo draw is a blow to Indonesia’s men’s singles title hopes.
Chen Yufei (China): The Chinese world number 4 and home favorite has been managing physical struggles since her victory at the Indonesia Masters in January. She has been dealing with persistent shoulder and ankle inflammation throughout the 2026 season. She is reportedly prioritizing long-term recovery for the Asian Games in September.
Indian doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will not be in action in the Badminton Asia Championships as well. The primary reason for their absence traces back to the Swiss Open in March 2026. During their opening-round match against a pair from Chinese Taipei, the duo was forced to retire hurt while trailing in the first game.
Reports indicated that Treesa Jolly suffered an injury during the match, which prevented them from continuing in the tournament. While the Indian coaching staff hasn't released a detailed medical report specifically for this week's withdrawal, the decision appears to be a precautionary measure.
Badminton Asia Championships 2026: India's Chances
With the late withdrawal of the top-seeded doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, India’s hopes in Ningbo rest primarily on the shoulders of Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu.
Sen enters the championships in strong form, buoyed by a runner-up finish at the All England Open, and will be eager to break his streak of early exits at this continental event. Meanwhile, Sindhu returns to the court after skipping the Swiss Open, looking to find her rhythm ahead of a busy summer.
While the field remains incredibly dense with dominant Chinese and South Korean talents, the presence of veterans like HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth ensures India remains a threat in the singles draw.
However, without their premier doubles shuttlers, securing a podium finish will require a standout individual performance to end India’s decades-long wait for a continental singles gold.
Badminton Asia Championships 2026: India Squad
Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy
Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma
Men’s Doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan-M R Arjun, Pruthvi K R-Sai Pratheek K
Women’s Doubles: Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi, Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra, Ashwini Bhat K-S Gautam
Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani, Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh
Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Seeds
Men’s Singles
1.Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand)
2. Shi Yuqi (China)
3. Jonatan Christie (Indonesia)
4. Chou Tien-chen (Chinese Taipei)
5. Li Shifeng (China)
6. Lin Chun-Yi (Chinese Taipei) - Withdrawn
7. Kodai Naraoka (Japan)
8. Loh Kean Yew (Singapore)
Women's Singles
1. An Se-young (South Korea)
2. Wang Zhiyi (China)
3. Chen Yufei (China) - Withdrawn
4. Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)
5. Han Yue (China)
6. Putri Kusuma Wardani (Indonesia)
7. Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)
8. Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand)
Men's Doubles
1. Kim Won-ho / Seo Seung-jae (South Korea)
2. Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia)
3. Liang Weikeng / Wang Chang (China)
4. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty (India) - withdrawn
5. Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Shohibul Fikri (Indonesia)
6. Man Wei Chong / Tee Kai Wun (Malaysia)
7. Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin (Malaysia)
8. Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi (Japan)
Women's Doubles
1. Liu Shengshu / Tan Ning (China)
2. Pearly Tan / Thinaah Muralitharan (Malaysia)
3. Baek Ha-na / Lee So-hee (South Korea)
4. Nami Matsuyama / Chiharu Shida (Japan)
5. Kim So-yeong / Kong Hee-yong (South Korea)
6. Rin Iwanaga / Kie Nakanishi (Japan)
7. Li Yijing / Luo Xumin (China)
8. Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand (India) - withdrawn
Mixed Doubles
1. Feng Yanzhe / Huang Dongping (China)
2. Kim Won-ho / Jeong Na-eun (South Korea)
3. Chen Tang Jie / Toh Ee Wei (Malaysia)
4 Yuta Watanabe / Arisa Higashino (Japan)
5. Dechapol Puavaranukroh / Sapsiree Taerattanachai (Thailand)
6. Tang Chun Man / Tse Ying Suet (Hong Kong)
7. Ye Hong-wei / Lee Chia-hsin (Chinese Taipei)
8. Goh Soon Huat / Lai Shevon Jemie (Malaysia)
Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Schedule
Tuesday, April 7 - Qualification Rounds & Mixed Doubles Round of 32 at 9:00 AM
Wednesday, April 8 - Round of 32 (Remaining Events) at 9:00 AM
Thursday, April 9 - Round of 16 (All Events) at 11:00 AM
Friday, April 10 - Quarter-finals (All Events) at 11:00 AM
Saturday, April 11 - Semi-finals (All Events) at 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM
Sunday, April 12 - Finals (All Events) at 2:00 PM
Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where to watch the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 live online in India?
Fans can watch Badminton Asia Championships 2026 live streaming on the Badminton Asia YouTube channel.
Where to watch the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 live broadcast in India?
Unfortunately, there is no live broadcast option of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India.