Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

The men's squad also sees the return of M. R. Arjun, a member of the 2022 title-winning team, who has fought back from injury to bolster the doubles lineup, alongside new entrant Hariharan Amsakarunan

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai All England Open 2026 Semi-Final-9
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lakshya Sen will spearhead IND's challenge in the Thomas & Uber Cup

  • PV Sindhu will lead the women's challenge with rising star Unnati Hooda

  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also part of the Indian squad

Lakshya Sen, fresh from his All England runner-up finish, will spearhead India's challenge in the Thomas Cup, while former world champion PV Sindhu and rising star Unnati Hooda will lead the women's team in the Uber Cup next month.

The Badminton Association of India has largely retained the core of the side that scripted a historic triumph at the Thomas Cup in 2022, naming Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for the upcoming edition in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24 to May 3.

Young shuttler Ayush Shetty has earned a maiden call-up after consistent performances on the senior circuit.

The men's squad also sees the return of M. R. Arjun, a member of the 2022 title-winning team, who has fought back from injury to bolster the doubles lineup, alongside new entrant Hariharan Amsakarunan.

Dhruv Kapila, part of the 2022 doubles squad, will add experience to the doubles lineup, while Kiran George will bring added depth to the singles.

In the Uber Cup, 2019 world champion Sindhu will spearhead India's challenge alongside the top doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, as the team looks to better its previous semifinal finishes.

Related Content
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. - Photo: AP
Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting
Lakshya Sen in action at the All England Open 2026 semi-finals in Birmingham. - AP
Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open
India's Lakshya Sen celebrates after winning the men's singles semifinal match against Canada's Victor Lai at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham
India's Lakshya Sen celebrates winning his men's singles match against China's Shi Yuqi on day one of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. - (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset
Related Content

ALSO READ: Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Unnati Hooda is joined by a group of in-form youngsters, including Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, and teenager Tanvi Sharma.

"The selections were based on BWF rankings as of March 10, with the top five singles players and top two doubles pairs making the cut. Additional inclusions were made keeping team combinations in mind, with players like Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto earning spots due to their experience across doubles formats," said BAI in a release.

"We have a good mix of youth and experience in both teams. The senior players bring stability, and the youngsters are in great form. They've shown they can deliver at this level, which gives us confidence going into the tournament," said Sanjay Mishra, BAI General Secretary.

"In the women's team, Devika Sihag's selection follows her title-winning run at the Thailand Masters earlier this year, while Isharani Baruah comes in on the back of a semifinal finish at the Orleans Masters. Tanvi Sharma continues to build her reputation as one of the sport's brightest prospects, while Unnati Hooda's rapid rise has already brought her three senior titles," said the BAI release.

Kavipriya Selvam, a finalist at the Uganda International Challenge 2026, is set to make her debut in the doubles lineup, partnering Simran Singhi, with Tanisha Crasto completing the unit.

Teams

Men: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, H. S. Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, M. R. Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.

Women: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Who Is Kal Somani? America-Based Entrepreneur Behind USD 1.6 Billion Rajasthan Royals Takeover

  2. IPL 2026 Match Rules And Playing Conditions Explained

  3. IPL 2026: 11 Reserved Seats, Memorial Plaque - RCB, KSCA To Honour Bengaluru Stampede Victims

  4. IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Backs Stability As Gujarat Titans Avoid Major Changes

  5. Are IPL Media Rights Set To Plateau At 5.4 Billion Dollars? Media Partners Asia Report Finds

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Day In Pics: March 23, 2026

  3. Day In Pics: March 22, 2026

  4. The Question In Jharkhand: 'How Can We Eat Such Expensive Food Every Day?'

  5. “A Good Beginning” With No Assurances: Manipur Chief Minister Opens Dialogue With Kuki-Zo Representatives

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

  2. US-Israel-Iran: Trump Claims US held ‘very good and productive’ talks with Iran on ending war

  3. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  4. Children Of War: Childhoods Erased In Gaza

  5. Trump’s Iran War Messaging Swings Between Threats And Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security

  2. Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees

  3. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  4. Valerie Perrine, Superman And Oscar-Nominated Lenny Star, Passes Away At 82

  5. US Israel Iran War LIVE: Trump Extends Deadline to Reopen Hormuz, Says Iran Eager to 'Make Deal'

  6. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Who Was Jeff Webb? Cheerleading Pioneer Dies At 76 After Pickleball Accident

  8. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links