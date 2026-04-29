India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 3 Matches On TV & Online

Get all the live streaming info, schedule, time, venue and telecast details for the India vs China, Thomas Cup 2026 clash

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India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Summary of this article

  • IND men's contingent feature in Thomas Cup 2026

  • India opened the tournament with a 4-1 and 5-0 win over Canada and Australia respectively

  • Indian men's team have lifted the crown back in 2022

India and China are set to lock horns in a high-stakes Group A clash at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals 2026 in Horsens, Denmark. This tie is part of the final round of the group stage, with both teams already securing qualification to the knockout stage. The winner will finish as the group topper, making this encounter crucial despite both sides progressing.

India, the 2022 champions, have enjoyed a strong campaign so far. They began with a 4-1 win over Canada, despite Lakshya Sen losing the opening singles (18-21, 21-19, 21-10), as Satwik-Chirag, Ayush Shetty, Hariharan-Arjun, and Kidambi Srikanth sealed the tie.

They followed it up with a dominant 5-0 sweep against Australia, where Lakshya Sen (21-14, 21-16), Ayush Shetty (21-8, 21-6), and the doubles pairs delivered clinical straight-game victories to confirm their quarterfinal spot.

China, meanwhile, have been equally ruthless in Group A. The 16-time champions crushed Australia 5-0 and defeated Canada 4-1, underlining their depth and consistency across singles and doubles categories.

With players like Shi Yuqi and world-class doubles combinations in their ranks, China remain one of the strongest contenders for the title yet again.

With both teams unbeaten heading into this tie, the India vs China clash effectively becomes a battle for supremacy in Group A. While India will rely on the momentum of their balanced lineup led by Satwik-Chirag and emerging singles stars, China’s experience and squad depth make them slight favorites.

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Expect a fiercely contested encounter as two badminton powerhouses fight for the top spot before the knockout rounds begin.

Indian Men's Squad For Thomas & Uber Cup 2026

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.

Thomas Cup 2026: Timings & Live Streaming Info

The India vs China, Thomas Cup 2026 Group A Round 3 tie will be played on Wednesday, April 29 at 12pm IST.

One can catch the live streaming of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the Thomas & Uber Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.

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