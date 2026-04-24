India Vs Canada LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: IND Begins Quest To Recreate 2024 Glory

India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. Photo: AP

India Vs Canada LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Men's round 1 match of the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark. Indian men will meet their Canadian counterparts in their first match of the tournament. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the mainstay of India's men's challenge, along with the likes of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy. India will look to repeat the 2024 history, where they clinched the coveted title as Kidambi Srikanth and H.S. Prannoy defied all odds to go past Denmark, Malaysia, and Indonesia and write a historic chapter in India's badminton history.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Apr 2026, 10:29:30 am IST India Vs Canada LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Start Time, Streaming The match will start at 12:00 PM with the Men's Single fixture between Lakshya Sen and Victor Lai, followed by the others. The matches will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India.

24 Apr 2026, 10:13:40 am IST India Vs Canada LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Match Details BWF THOMAS AND UBER CUP

Order of Play for Today

India 🇮🇳 vs Canada 🇨🇦

Mens Team [Group A] pic.twitter.com/MltL2VZoqf — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) April 24, 2026