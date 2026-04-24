India Vs Canada LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: IND Begins Quest To Recreate 2024 Glory

India Vs Canada LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play highlights as IND takes on CAN in Men's round 1 match of the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
lakshya-sen-vs-lin-chun-yi-live-score-all-england-open-2026-final-updates-highlights-birmingham
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. Photo: AP
India Vs Canada LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Men's round 1 match of the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark. Indian men will meet their Canadian counterparts in their first match of the tournament. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the mainstay of India's men's challenge, along with the likes of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy. India will look to repeat the 2024 history, where they clinched the coveted title as Kidambi Srikanth and H.S. Prannoy defied all odds to go past Denmark, Malaysia, and Indonesia and write a historic chapter in India's badminton history.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Canada LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match will start at 12:00 PM with the Men's Single fixture between Lakshya Sen and Victor Lai, followed by the others. The matches will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India.

India Vs Canada LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Match Details

India Vs Canada LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Welcome!

Hello Baddy fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the Men's round 1 of Thomas Cup between India and Canada in Horsen, Denmark. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Sensationalism: Who's Feeding Endless Fake News, And How To Minimise Your Exposure?

  2. RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. IPL Dispatch: Shastri’s ‘Lapse’ Under Needless Scanner; Kohli Certain To Play Amid Personnel Changes

  4. MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Second Ton Of Season Lifts Super Kings To Thumping 'El Clasico' Win

  5. MS Dhoni Needs 'Calf Confidence', Will Keep Wickets When Ready To Play: Mike Hussey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India Vs Canada LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: IND Begins Quest To Recreate 2024 Glory

  4. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

  5. India Vs Canada LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

  2. Day In Pics: April 23, 2026

  3. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

  4. Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Over Posts Targeting Newslaundry’s Manisha Pande

  5. Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 In Photos: Long Queues Of Voters In Central Chennai

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. Trump Orders Navy To 'Shoot And Kill' Mine Laying Iranian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

  3. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  4. Shehbaz Sharif Meets Jiang Zaidong; China Backs Islamabad’s Diplomacy On US-Iran Tensions

  5. Pakistan, US Step Up Push For Second Iran Talks Amid Ceasefire Uncertainty

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

  2. Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon Kill Five, Journalist Among Dead

  3. Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi Passes Away At 30 In Ghaziabad

  4. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shruti, Rajinikanth, Dhanush And Others Cast Their Votes

  5. How Does SIR Impact Bengal’s Muslim-Majority Constituencies?

  6. Federalism on the Ballot: Bengal and Tamil Nadu Vote Amid Centre–State Tensions

  7. Trump Says New Iran Peace Talks ‘Possible’ Within 72 Hours As Tehran Wavers

  8. Liam Rosenior Sacked: Chelsea Part Ways With Manager After Five-Game Premier League Losing Streak