Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

While PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Ayush Shetty opened their campaign with victories, Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod and Kidambi Srikanth crashed out

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PV Sindhu defeated Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching to enter next round of Badminton Asia Championships 2026. Photo: BAI_Media/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy started their campaign with wins

  • Ayush Shetty pulled off an upset by defeating Lin Shi Feng

  • Lakshya Sen's journey ended in the opening round

PV Sindhu defeated Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching in women's singles 15-21, 21-11, 21-19 in 1 hour and 7 minutes. She will next face World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the pre-quarterfinals both having 3-3 win-loss in past meetups.

In men’s singles, HS Prannoy beat Nguyen Hai Dang of Vietnam 24-22, 21-12 in 47 minutes. He will meet Hong Yang of China in the pre-quarterfinals after the latter received a walkover in the opening round.

India’s Ayush Shetty stunned world No. 7 Lin Shi Feng of China in straight games to enter the second round of the men’s singles competition at the Badminton Asia Championships at Ningbo China on Wednesday.

World No. 25 Ayush, who had won the US Open Super 300 title last year, registered a 21-13 21-16 victory in 51 minutes.

Lin raced to a 4-1 lead early on, but Ayush clawed back to level at 7-7 before gradually taking control to pocket the opening game.

After the change of sides, the Chinese again moved ahead 4-1 and extended it to 12-9, but Ayush turned the tide with a six-point burst to surge to 18-13.

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Lin closed the gap to 16-18, but the Indian held his nerve to shut the door on his fancied opponent.

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Malvika Bansod and Tanvi Sharma exited in the opening round.

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