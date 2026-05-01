Who Is Irwansyah Adi Pratama? Indonesian Coach Guiding Youngster Ayush Shetty, Veteran PV Sindhu

Irwansyah Adi Pratama is India’s women’s singles coach, working with PV Sindhu in a group setup after his BAI appointment. A former Indonesia men’s singles coach, he has been linked to the rise of Anthony Ginting and Jonatan Christie

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Who Is Irwansyah Adi Pratama? Indonesian Coach Guiding Youngster Ayush Shetty, Veteran PV Sindhu
Irwansyah Adi Pratama is India’s women’s singles coach, currently working with PV Sindhu in a group setup after his BAI appointment. Photo: Screengrab
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Summary of this article

  • Irwansyah Adi Pratama is India’s women’s singles coach, currently working with PV Sindhu in a group setup after his BAI appointment

  • He earlier served as Indonesia’s men’s singles coach and was linked to the development of Anthony Ginting and Jonatan Christie

  • PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty are both training under him, with Sindhu praising Shetty’s talent during shared sessions

If there’s one name dominating conversations in badminton right now, it is Ayush Shetty, the 20-year-old Indian shuttler who stunned world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn and claimed a historic silver at the Asia Championships 2026, all under the guidance of Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, a figure increasingly drawing attention for his work with both the youngster and veteran PV Sindhu.

Who is Irwansyah Adi Pratama?

Irwansyah Adi Pratama is the Indian women’s singles coach who has recently been working with PV Sindhu as part of a group training setup.

He was appointed by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) as the national women’s singles coach in 2025, marking a shift in Sindhu’s preparation approach as she moves from a strictly personal coaching system to group-based training.

His presence in the setup has also brought him into contact with younger players, including Ayush Shetty, who has been training in the same group environment.

Sindhu posted on X (formerly Twitter) about Shetty, describing him in strong terms and highlighting his natural ability and rapid progress while training alongside coach Irwansyah.

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“I have consistently maintained that he is a generational talent. In terms of pure natural ability, he stands right up there with the very best young players I have come across. There is a prodigious level of talent in him, and it is something you immediately recognize when you see him on court.”

In the Thomas Cup 2026 quarterfinal on Friday (May 1), where India defeated Chinese Taipei 3-0, Shetty was the only Indian shuttler to win in straight games. He beat world No. 8 Lin Chun-Yi 21-16, 21-17.

Both Shetty and Sindhu train under Irwansyah Adi Pratama, whose coaching background includes an earlier stint as the men’s singles coach of Indonesia’s badminton team.

He has been credited with contributing to the rise of Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie, both of whom went on to achieve major international success.

Jonatan Christie is a gold medallist at the 2018 Asian Games and the reigning Asian champion in men’s singles, while Anthony Ginting won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and gold at the 2023 Asian Championships.

Irwansyah later moved into coaching roles beyond Indonesia, including stints with Wales, Cyprus, and Ireland before taking up his current position in India.

His coaching journey reflects a transition from being a former Indonesian men’s singles player, whose playing career was affected by injuries, to becoming a coach working across different international systems.

Sindhu, who went through a testing season before ending her two-year title drought at the Syed Modi India International, has worked with multiple coaches throughout her career, including Pullela Gopichand, Kim Ji Hyun, Park Tae-Sang, Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, Vidhi Choudhary, and Agus Dwi Santoso. Prakash Padukone also served as her mentor during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Her shift from individual coaching to group training under Irwansyah marks a notable change in her preparation approach.

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