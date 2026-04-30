IPL Dispatch: Abhishek-Klaasen Duo Ruling Roost; GT Prepare To Welcome Rampaging RCB

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians were left with a herculean task to make the playoffs cut, while SunRisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga earned the Purple Cap with another disciplined outing. Check out the key talking points from Indian Premier League 2026

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Bhuvan Gupta
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IPL Dispatch: Abhishek-Klaasen Duo Ruling Roost; GT Prepare To Welcome Rampaging RCB
Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians need to win at least five of their remaining six matches to have shot at playoffs

  • SunRisers Hyderabad pulled off fourth highest successful chase in IPL history to notch up their 100th win

  • Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I called off; India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup to be named on May 2

When Jasprit Bumrah misfires repeatedly, you know your team is in for a tough time. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Hardik Pandya have a lot of soul-searching to do after their fourth defeat in five Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 home games, and their sixth one overall of the season.

ALSO READ: MI Vs SRH Highlights

Rohit Sharma's continued absence could well be hurting the franchise in more than just the batting department. A number of tactical calls went awry on Wednesday (April 29), which include bowling second against the power-packed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), and not giving any overs to Shardul Thakur after bringing him on as Impact Substitute.

The playoffs are looking increasingly distant for Mumbai, who need to win at least five of their remaining six matches to have any shot at advancing. A turnaround from here is not impossible, but appears highly improbable given how things have panned out thus far.

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As for the victors, SRH pulled off yet another brilliant chase, gunning down a 244-run target which made it the fourth highest successful pursuit in league history. In the process, Pat Cummins' men brought up their fifth consecutive win, and a landmark 100th one overall in IPL.

The ability to surmount 240-plus totals is not unique to the SunRisers this edition. Chasing has becoming seemingly easier, with dazzling hundreds like that of KL Rahul (152 not out for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings) and now Ryan Rickelton (123 not out for MI versus SRH) getting overpowered by mad-dash fifties.

With that, here is a look at some of the other noteworthy IPL 2026 talking points in the past 24 hours.

Abhishek-Klaasen Topping Batting Charts

SRH are blessed with an abundance of firepower in their top-order. Among the lot, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen are shining brightest with their superlative returns, case in point being their fabulous fifties at the Wankhede Stadium.

Be it runs scored (425 and 414 respectively), strike rates (209.35 and 157.41) or averages (53.12 and 59.14), the duo is leaving most other batters behind in consistency and could script the success story for Hyderabad if not stopped.

Eshan Bringing 'Malinga Factor' To SRH

While the SunRisers' batters expectedly hog the limelight, it's Eshan Malinga who's quietly doing a special job with the ball. Not possessing the slingy action of his famous namesake (Lasith Malinga) has not stopped Eshan from extracting prodigious late swing (reverse as well as contrast), that too with a relatively new ball.

The 25-year-old Sri Lankan seamer has picked up 15 wickets to usurp the Purple Cap, and possesses a strike rate of 12.40 and average of 18.93 so far.

Photo Of The Day

Praful Hinge attempts unsuccessfully runout for the wicket of Ryan Rickelton during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. Photo: AP
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During the final over of MI's innings on Wednesday, Ryan Rickelton smartly sneaked a bye off the fourth ball to get himself back on strike against Praful Hinge. The bowler did try his best to run the Proteas batter out, but failed to collect the ball cleanly and smashed his hand onto the stumps instead. These are situations where a little football skill comes in handy for players. Is that why some teams like to do those warm-up drills pre-match? One wonders.

IPL Tragedy

The passing away of a 20-year-old man and his 14-year-old cousin while returning from the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash on Monday has saddened one and all. The truck that rammed into Yagya Bhatia and Abhav Bhatia was later traced to the trans-Yamuna area, where the driver had abandoned it with its owner. The vehicle, loaded with debris, has been seized, and efforts are underway to arrest the absconding driver.

Later, a member of the Mumbai Indians support staff was in bereavement for the untimely demise of his daughter, and the team's players wore black armbands during match 41 "in remembrance and solidarity with the family".

What's Up Next?

On Thursday, a middling Gujarat Titans host the in-form RCB in Ahmedabad. The Titans have four wins and as many losses from eight games, whereas reigning champions Bengaluru have emerged victorious six times in eight outings.

After their Delhi storm, all eyes will be on the experienced pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, and how they deal with the likes of Sai Sudharsan, captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. As for the Challengers' batting, the highly rated Jacob Bethell would be itching to make a statement while batting alongside the talismanic Virat Kohli.

Quote Of The Day

Given their lacklustre showing thus far, MI have not been able to bring joy to their fans, and skipper Pandya was candid enough at the post-match presentation to acknowledge that. "We have not given them (fans) much opportunity to back us, but they have been fantastic and loyal. Sometimes it hurts when the opposition comes and they start chanting their name. But we probably need to give them more (to cheer and shout about)," he said.

Elsewhere...

In the Pakistan Super League's Eliminator 1, Hyderabad Kingsmen rode an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls from opener Maaz Sadaqat to make light work of Multan Sultans' 160-run target, chasing it down in 15.2 overs with eight wickets in hand. The Sultans were thus knocked out of the tournament, whereas Marnus Labuschagne's Kingsmen booked a meeting with Islamabad United in Eliminator 2.

Meanwhile, the second T20 international between Bangladesh and New Zealand was washed out in Chattogram without a ball bowled. The series stands at 1-0 in the hosts' favour, with the third and final game slated in Mirpur on Saturday (May 2). Rain interrupted play in neighbouring Nepal as well, where Oman eventually thrashed the hosts by a handsome 102-run margin (DLS method) in Kirtipur.

Back home, the announcement date of India's squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup was revealed as May 2. The women’s selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will convene in Mumbai to pick the 15-member India squad, and the meeting will be followed by a press conference, which will be attended by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, committee chairperson Amita Sharma and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

Q

Who won match 41 of IPL 2026?

A

SunRisers Hyderabad won match 41 of IPL 2026 against Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

Q

Who was named Player of the Match in the MI vs SRH, IPL 2026 match?

A

Heinrich Klaasen was named Player of the Match in the MI vs SRH, IPL 2026 match for his unbeaten 65 off 30 balls and two catches.

Q

Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 41 of IPL 2026?

A

Eshan Malinga holds the Purple Cap after match 41 of IPL 2026 with 15 wickets, while Abhishek Sharma holds the Orange Cap with 425 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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