Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Toss Update, PSL 2026: HYDK Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Summary of this article
HYDK have won the toss and elected to bowl first
This is the Eliminator 1 match of PSL 2026
The winner of the match will face ISU in Eliminator 2, while the loser will be eliminated
Multan Sultan (MS) will lock horns with Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYDK) in Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, April 29.
MS finished the group stage at No.3 with 12 points from six wins and four losses from 10 matches. They lost the league match they played against the Kingsmen and would want to avenge that loss in this do-or-die match.
Steve Smith has been their highest scorer of the tournament with 367 runs to his name, while Peter Siddle has the most wickets (13) for them.
On the other hand, Hyderabad are running high on winning momentum, which they found after losing the initial four matches. Though they just managed to sneak their way into the play-offs, it also makes them a dangerous team.
Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Hyderabad Kingsmen have won the toss and elected to field first.
Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Hassan Khan, Irfan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed
Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe(w), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner(c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Faisal Akram, Muhammad Ismail
Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Streaming Details
The Eliminator 1 of PSL 2026 between Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen will not be telecast live in India due to political tensions between both India and Pakistan.