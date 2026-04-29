Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Toss Update, PSL 2026: HYDK Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Toss Update, PSL 2026: HYDK have won the toss and elected to bowl first against MS in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
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Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans live
Hyderabad will take on Multan in Eliminator 1 of PSL 2026 on Wednesday, April 29. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • HYDK have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • This is the Eliminator 1 match of PSL 2026

  • The winner of the match will face ISU in Eliminator 2, while the loser will be eliminated

Multan Sultan (MS) will lock horns with Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYDK) in Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, April 29.

MS finished the group stage at No.3 with 12 points from six wins and four losses from 10 matches. They lost the league match they played against the Kingsmen and would want to avenge that loss in this do-or-die match.

Steve Smith has been their highest scorer of the tournament with 367 runs to his name, while Peter Siddle has the most wickets (13) for them.

On the other hand, Hyderabad are running high on winning momentum, which they found after losing the initial four matches. Though they just managed to sneak their way into the play-offs, it also makes them a dangerous team.

Check out the live score of the match here.

Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Hyderabad Kingsmen have won the toss and elected to field first.

Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

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Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Hassan Khan, Irfan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe(w), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner(c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Faisal Akram, Muhammad Ismail

Multan Sultans Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Streaming Details

The Eliminator 1 of PSL 2026 between Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen will not be telecast live in India due to political tensions between both India and Pakistan.

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