MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Why Are Mumbai Indians Players Wearing Black Armbands Today?

The tragic passing away of the daughter of a Mumbai Indians support staff member was the reason behind the players wearing black armbands, the franchise revealed

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MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Why Are Mumbai Indians Players Wearing Black Armbands?
Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. Photo: AP
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Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians won toss, elected to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad

  • MI include Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz in playing XI

  • Players wearing black armbands in remembrance of support staff member's deceased daughter

Mumbai Indians' (MI) players wore black armbands for match 41 of Indian Premier League 2026 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (April 29).

ALSO READ: MI Vs SRH Live Score

The reason for that was the tragic passing away of the daughter of an MI support staff member, the franchise revealed. "Due to the untimely demise of our support staff’s daughter, Mumbai Indians players will wear black arm bands today, in remembrance and solidarity with the family," a statement from the team read.

Earlier, MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH. Mumbai made two changes to their playing XI: Ryan Rickelton came in place of fellow South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, while Robin Minz also donned the MI jersey for the game.

What that meant was that senior pro Rohit Sharma missed out on yet another game for Mumbai. The former India skipper is still recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained while playing an IPL 2026 match versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12.

Pandya stated at the toss that Rohit will take a few more days to regain his fitness. "Rohit will need a couple more games, he's trying, but it's not up to the mark," he said.

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MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

SRH Impact subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

MI Impact subs: Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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