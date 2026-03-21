Minnesota Timberwolves Vs Portland Trail Blazers, NBA 2026: Grant’s Late Triple Seals 108-104 Win
Portland Trail Blazers held their nerve in a bruising, back-and-forth contest to edge past the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-104, with Jerami Grant delivering in the clutch. Grant, who finished with 26 points, drilled a decisive three-pointer with 22.2 seconds left to seal the win after a tightly contested game that swung throughout. Julius Randle led Minnesota with 19, but Portland’s late composure proved decisive as they boosted their playoff push while the Timberwolves felt the pressure in the Western Conference race.
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