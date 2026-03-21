Mustafizur Rahman’s PSL 2026 Fate Uncertain: Bangladesh Cricketers In Doubt As BCB Seeks Government Clearance

Summary of this article
Bangladesh cricketers’ participation in the Pakistan Super League 2026 remains uncertain as the Bangladesh Cricket Board awaits government clearance amid security concerns
Six players, including Mustafizur Rahman, had received No Objection Certificates after being picked in the Pakistan Super League auction
Their PSL schedule overlaps with Bangladesh’s white-ball series against New Zealand
Participation of Bangladesh players in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 remains uncertain, as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is awaiting government clearance before allowing travel to Pakistan amid growing security concerns in the region.
After being left out of the Indian Premier League, Mustafizur Rahman is also among those whose PSL involvement is now in doubt, depending on the final decision from the authorities.
Six Bangladesh cricketers, Parvez Hossain Emon (Lahore Qalandars), Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (Peshawar Zalmi), Rishad Hossain (Peshawar Zalmi), and Mustafizur Rahman, had earlier been granted No Objection Certificates by the BCB after being picked by franchises in the PSL auction.
The tournament is scheduled from March 26 to May 3, with these players initially expected to represent their respective teams.
However, the evolving security situation, driven by tensions along Pakistan’s western borders and developments involving Afghanistan, has prompted the BCB to revisit its clearance process.
Instead of proceeding with internal approvals, the board has now decided to seek government permission before making any final decision on player travel.
BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin, as quoted by Cricbuzz, said the board’s usual process has been altered due to the current circumstances and the potential risks involved.
“Of course, we will seek permission from the government before sending our cricketers for the PSL. Under normal circumstances, these things are not required. We provide clearance, they go, play, and return. But since the situation is not normal and there is a risk element concerning the players, obviously we will discuss it with the government,” Abedin was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz on Thursday.
He further added that the final call will depend entirely on the government’s assessment of safety conditions. "We will seek to know from the government whether it will be safe to travel or not, and based on that government decision, we will have to take the ultimate call on whether the players will go or not," he noted, according to Cricbuzz.
Nazmul also highlighted that the board cannot independently assess the situation in another country and must rely on official guidance.
"Because it is not actually possible for us to understand the situation there. It is possible for the government to know. The government will know, and if the government tells us that it is safe to go and the players can travel, then the players will go. But, in principle, we have decided that we will give the NOC and they will go to play. But it depends on the situation at that time," he added, as quoted by Cricbuzz.
PSL Window Overlaps With International Commitments
The PSL 2026 schedule overlaps with Bangladesh’s upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand, creating a scheduling clash for players involved in both assignments.
The New Zealand tour, set to be hosted in Dhaka and Chattogram, includes ODIs followed by T20Is, with preparatory camps expected to begin around the same period as the franchise league.
To balance franchise opportunities with national duties, the BCB has issued staggered NOCs for several players. Mustafizur Rahman has been granted split availability, allowing limited participation in the PSL while remaining eligible for the ODI series, though he is expected to miss the T20Is.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, and Rishad Hossain have shorter clearance windows, keeping them available across both formats, while Parvez Hossain Emon is primarily aligned with the T20I squad.
Bangladesh’s recent rise in ODI performances further underscores the importance of maintaining squad stability during this period, as the team continues to build momentum in international cricket while managing franchise commitments.
With the PSL approaching its start date, the final decision now rests with the government. The BCB has paused its internal clearance process, and the players’ participation will depend entirely on whether authorities deem travel to Pakistan safe under the prevailing conditions.