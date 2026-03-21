Laapataa LPG: US-Israel War In Iran Paralyses Gas Supply Across The Country

Following US-Israel attacks on Iran; crisis unfurls across West Asia. As tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz finds itself restricted, imports coming into the country, that meet nearly 60% of India’s LPG demand, have been delayed. The crisis is hitting the urban poor and lower middle class the hardest, disrupting daily meals, shutting businesses, and driving people toward expensive black-market cylinders or unsafe alternatives.

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Residents of Badhkal in rural Faridabad, line up and wait for LPG cylinders
Residents of Badhkal in rural Faridabad, line up and wait at a distribution agency for LPG cylinders | Photo: Vikram Sharma
1/11
shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Amid severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, shop owners have been forced to switch to alternatives such as a charcoal chulha, to continue cooking and keep businesses running Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: Dinesh Parab
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2/11
Nanu Bai Sohale (62) prepares food on a traditional wood-fired stove
Nanu Bai Sohale (62) prepares food on a traditional wood-fired stove as her daughter Vanita Panchal (42) helps. Many families are turning to traditional cooking methods such as the wood-fired stove amid the ongoing shortage. | Photo: Dinesh Parab
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3/11
People carry LPG cooking gas cylinders, in Prayagraj
People carry LPG cooking gas cylinders, amid a shortage linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict affecting the global energy supply chain, in Prayagraj. | Photo: PTI
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4/11
People wait with empty LPG cooking gas cylinders to avail refilled ones, in Prayagraj.
People wait with empty LPG cooking gas cylinders to avail refilled ones, in Prayagraj. | Photo: PTI
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5/11
Auto Rickshaw drivers waiting for refueling LPG at Pump in Hooghly District
Auto rickshaw drivers waiting for refueling LPG at a pump in Hooghly District | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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6/11
Amid LPG cylinder shortage, people resort to cooking using traditional methods
Amid LPG cylinder shortage, people resort to cooking using traditional methods such as the traditional wood fired 'chulha' | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
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7/11
Amid LPG cylinder shortage, people resort to cooking using traditional methods
Amid LPG cylinder shortage, people resort to cooking using traditional methods | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
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8/11
People queue up for LPG cylinder at an Indian Oil gas supply agency
People queue up for LPG cylinder at an Indian Oil gas supply agency in New Delhi's Kalkaji area | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
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9/11
Residents of Badhkal, line up and wait at a distribution agency for LPG cylinders
Residents of Badhkal, rural Faridabad, line up and wait at a distribution agency for LPG cylinders | Photo: Vikram Sharma
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10/11
people line up and wait at a distribution agency for LPG cylinders
Residents of Badhkal, rural Faridabad, line up and wait at a distribution agency for LPG cylinders | Photo: Vikram Sharma
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11/11
Auto rickshaws waiting for refueling LPG at pump in Hooghly
Auto rickshaws waiting for refueling LPG at pump in Hooghly | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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