Laapataa LPG: US-Israel War In Iran Paralyses Gas Supply Across The Country
Following US-Israel attacks on Iran; crisis unfurls across West Asia. As tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz finds itself restricted, imports coming into the country, that meet nearly 60% of India’s LPG demand, have been delayed. The crisis is hitting the urban poor and lower middle class the hardest, disrupting daily meals, shutting businesses, and driving people toward expensive black-market cylinders or unsafe alternatives.
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