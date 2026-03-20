‘How Long Will We Survive On Bananas And Bread?’

Turning to Traditional Ways: Nanu Bai Sohale prepares food on a wood-fired stove in Rajwali village, Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai | Photo: Dinesh Parab

Turning to Traditional Ways: Nanu Bai Sohale prepares food on a wood-fired stove in Rajwali village, Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai | Photo: Dinesh Parab