Commercial cylinder prices hiked amid global energy concerns

A worker arranges commercial LPG cylinders on a vehicle amid a shortage of cooking gas, in Saroli area of Surat, Gujarat, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The shortage follows disruptions in LPG supplies linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict affecting global energy supply chains. | Photo: PTI

A worker arranges commercial LPG cylinders on a vehicle amid a shortage of cooking gas, in Saroli area of Surat, Gujarat, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The shortage follows disruptions in LPG supplies linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict affecting global energy supply chains. | Photo: PTI