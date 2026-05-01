Commercial cylinder prices hiked amid global energy concerns

Centre raises 19-kg cylinder rates hiked by Rs 993; households remain insulated

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Middle East conflict LPG supply shortage in Surat
A worker arranges commercial LPG cylinders on a vehicle amid a shortage of cooking gas, in Saroli area of Surat, Gujarat, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The shortage follows disruptions in LPG supplies linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict affecting global energy supply chains. | Photo: PTI
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The Centre on Friday increased the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 993 across the country, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. In Delhi, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 3,071.50.

There has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. The revision comes amid wider concerns over India’s energy supply, particularly as tensions in West Asia fuel fears of disruptions in global oil routes.

Indian Oil Corporation said retail prices of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG (14.2 kg cylinders) remain unchanged, insulating households from the recent rise in international fuel prices.

"No change in prices of domestic LPG (14.2 kg) for 33 crore domestic LPG consumers. No change in ATF prices for domestic airlines (scheduled operations)," IOC said.

"Overall, approximately 80 per cent of petroleum products have witnessed no change in prices, ensuring stability for the majority of consumers. Prices of Bulk and commercial LPG cylinders (less than 1per cent of total consumption) have been revised. Prices of Bulk Diesel and ATF for international airline operations have been adjusted upward. At the same time, around 4 per cent of petroleum products have seen a downward revision, reflecting the dynamic nature of global price movements," it added.

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