Japan Vs Australia Final In Pics: See Best Photos From AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Title Match In Sydney
The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 final sets up a high-stakes clash as Japan take on hosts Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney on March 21. Led by Sam Kerr, Australia will be eager to claim the title against the two-time champions, but history leans in Japan’s favour after previous final defeats of the Matildas. Japan have been dominant throughout the tournament, producing emphatic wins including an 11-0 rout of India, along with commanding victories over the Philippines and South Korea, underlining their status as the team to beat heading into the final.
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