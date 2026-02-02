IPL 2026 Dispatch: KKR's Star Bowler Ruled Out, SLC Makes Fitness Test Mandatory For IPL Participation

KKR's premier fast-bowler Harshit Rana has been officially ruled out of the IPL 2026, while Sri Lanka cricket board makes fitness test mandatory for their players to obtain NOCs for the IPL. Here are the major talking points from the IPL 2026 build-up

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Outlook Sports Desk
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IPL 2026 Dispatch
India seamer Harshit Rana has been officially ruled out of IPL 2026. Photo: File/PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Harshit Rana is set to miss IPL 2026 due to injury

  • KKR will announce his replacement before their first match against Mumbai Indians on March 29

  • Sri Lanka Cricket makes fitness test mandatory for its players to obtain NOCs for IPL

With just one week to start for the Indian Premier League 2026, the atmosphere is buzzing with big players arriving, jerseys being revealed, and interviews being done.

Generally, cricket matches are decided on the field, yet this period before the start of the IPL serves as a good preparatory time for the teams to galvanize their squad, acclimatize to the conditions, and plan for the toughest cricketing league in the world.

Injuries are part and parcel of sports, but this time around, the list of casualties is big and ever-growing, which has forced teams to call for back-ups and tweak their plans according to the resources at their disposal, which makes every day an event, even before the start of the real one.

So let's have a quick look at the top highlights of the day surrounding the IPL:

Harshit Rana Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

In a major blow to KKR, their speedster Harshit Rana has been officially ruled out of IPL 2026. The young Indian pacer was already on crutches and was going through rehabilitation after suffering from a ligament tear to his right knee during the warm-up match against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup.

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He was an integral member of the KKR squad given his knack of taking wickets and hitting a long ball towards the end, especially after the exit of experienced Mustafizur Rahman. But any hopes of his recovery and availing his services towards the back end of the tournament were put to bed today with the official announcement.

KKR'S First Media Interaction

The three-time champion, Kolkata Knight Riders, did their first media interaction today at Kolkata ahead of IPL 2026. KKR's head coach, Abhishek Nayar, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane were present along with assistant coach Shane Watson and mentor Dwayne Bravo.

KKR's squad went through a major overhaul for the new season with the additions of some world-class batters in the form of Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Rachin Ravindra.

Nayar emphasized the importance of striking the right combination at the start of the tournament, which sets the right momentum for the team, while Rahane backed Varun Chakravarthy to do the job for the team despite concerns over his form since the T20 World Cup.

Rishabh Pant Opens Up Ahead Of IPL

Rishabh Pant's career trajectory is currently going through a downturn. Once an all-format feature, Pant is currently lagging in the white-ball scene with his counterparts making huge strides, which is why this IPL season could be one of the most important ones of his career.

It could decide whether he stays in the race, is left, or is dragged even further behind in the pecking order.

Rishabh Pant opens up to Jio Hotstar in a pre-season interview, where he talks about his mind space before the start of the season, which is quite positive. He emphasizes the work he's putting behind the scenes to take his game to the next level, at the same time looking back and appreciating whatever he's achieved so far.

SLC Makes Fitness Test Mandatory For IPL Participation

Sri Lankan cricket board has made it mandatory for its players to clear a fitness test to receive No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the IPL.

The board made the decision in the light of key Lankan players returning from injuries suffered prior or during the T20 World Cup 2026 and they want to ensure that the players are fully fit for the tournament, and protect their long-term health for national duties.

Players like Matheesha Pathirana (calf), Wanindu Hasaranga (hamstring), Eshan Malinga (shoulder) and Nuwan Thushara are among those expected to appear before the medical board. While, Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis have already received their NOC's after completing the physical performance tests.

KKR's First Inter-Squad Match

With the IPL 2026 inching closer, teams' practices are going into full swing. Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first inter-squad practice match on Saturday, March 21, to hone their skills ahead of the marquee tournament. The match will be live-streamed on the official accounts of KKR on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. It is unlikely, except for Blessing Muzarabani, that the newly arrived overseas cricketers will participate in the game.

Q

Which players will replace Harshit Rana in IPL 2026?

A

KKR have conducted trials of Navdeep Saini, Akash Madhwal, Simarjeet Singh, Sandeep Warrier, and KM Asif and one of them will be announced as replacement of KKR.

Q

Where can you watch the first inter-squad practice match of KKR?

A

The live streaming of the KKR intra-squad match will be available on the social media platforms of KKR. Fans can watch the match live on the official accounts of KKR in YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Q

Which Sri Lankan players have got NOCs from SLC for IPL 2026?

A

Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis have already received their NOC's after completing the physical performance tests

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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