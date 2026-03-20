IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant On His Mind Space And Preparations As Lucknow Super Giants Commence Pre-Season Camp

"I think I am in a good space, physically and mentally. I like to work on myself every day, and I enjoy that, because you have to spend time with yourself to keep improving. As long as you are playing cricket, that matters. All the seniors I speak to tell me that in cricket, you can't take it lightly even for a day. Today could be your day, but tomorrow it might not be, and that could change again the day after. So, just keep working hard. Decision-making and handling situations are important, but consistently working on yourself to improve, even when things are going your way, is important. I believe there are only two scenarios in life, either you're doing good or you're doing okay, there is nothing called bad. A lot of times, you tend not to appreciate your journey, where you come from, and how hard you have worked to get where you are. At the same time, don’t take it for granted."