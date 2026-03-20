IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant On His Mind Space And Preparations As Lucknow Super Giants Commence Pre-Season Camp

As Lucknow Super Giants kickstart their preparations in the pre-season camp of IPL 2026, Rishabh Pant opens up on mental space, Bharat Arun and dressing room environment

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Outlook Sports Desk
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IPL 2026 Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant reaction
Rishabh Pant in Lucknow Super Giants pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2026. Photo: Special Arrangement
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The IPL 2026 commences on March 28

  • Lucknow Super Giant will be eyeing their maiden title

  • Rishabh Pant will lead LSG in the IPL 2026

The 2025 IPL season was a challenging chapter for Rishabh Pant, who entered the year with immense expectations after being signed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a record-breaking INR 27 crore.

Despite being named captain, Pant struggled significantly with his consistency and strike rate for the majority of the campaign. Before the final league game, he had managed only 151 runs in 13 matches, averaging just 13 with a strike rate of 107—a far cry from his trademark explosive style.

While he ended the season on a high note with a sensational 118* off 61 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium, the too little, too late nature of the knock mirrored the team's overall struggles.

Under Pant's leadership, LSG failed to find a settled rhythm and finished in 7th place on the points table, missing out on the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The team ended the season with 6 wins and 8 losses.

Pant will be eyeing an improved performance in IPL 2026 after a disappointing season last year. Speaking on JioStar’s 'IPL Today Live', Pant shared his thoughts on LSG’s pre-season camp in Chennai, how the addition of former India bowling coach Bharat Arun is benefiting the young LSG fast bowlers, and his mindset heading into the new season.

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On Pre-Season Camp And Bharat Arun

"The camp with the fast bowlers has been fantastic. Bharat Arun sir has come on board, and since he arrived, he has been adding a lot of value. We've had a lot of conversations, about what I want from the bowlers and what he thinks he can add. The energy is pure. He is one of the best bowling coaches, and I have that trust, having worked with him when he was with the Indian cricket team. He brings that experience. The bowlers trust him and open up to him, which is exactly what you want from a bowling coach, adding value to the system. When we look back at last season, we felt we needed to add more to our bowling. He is definitely someone who can contribute a lot in that area, and I am really happy to have him."

On Being The Most Fun-Loving Person In The Dressing Room

"I think everyone is fun-loving these days because the environment is already so stressful. Everyone wants to enjoy each other's company, you can feel that emotion, the love, the enjoyment. If you carry too much stress and don’t enjoy yourself, sometimes you won’t be able to give your best. You don’t want to treat it as work. I say this a lot, as kids, why did we play cricket? Yes, there is a lot at stake, a lot to lose, and the stakes will keep getting higher, but you shouldn’t stop enjoying the game and having fun. I think that is something that seems to be missing these days, and if players bring that back, they will be a lot happier."

On His Mind Space Going Into The New Edition Of The IPL

"I think I am in a good space, physically and mentally. I like to work on myself every day, and I enjoy that, because you have to spend time with yourself to keep improving. As long as you are playing cricket, that matters. All the seniors I speak to tell me that in cricket, you can't take it lightly even for a day. Today could be your day, but tomorrow it might not be, and that could change again the day after. So, just keep working hard. Decision-making and handling situations are important, but consistently working on yourself to improve, even when things are going your way, is important. I believe there are only two scenarios in life, either you're doing good or you're doing okay, there is nothing called bad. A lot of times, you tend not to appreciate your journey, where you come from, and how hard you have worked to get where you are. At the same time, don’t take it for granted."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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