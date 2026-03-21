India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
India will tour Ireland in June 2026 for a two-match T20I series, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Cricket Ireland
Matches will be played in Belfast on June 26 and 28 at Stormont Cricket Ground
The series will serve as preparation for India’s England tour in July
India will tour Ireland in June for a two-match T20I series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.
The series has been confirmed with Cricket Ireland, with the reigning T20 World Cup champions set to play two T20Is in Belfast. Both matches will be held at Stormont Cricket Ground on June 26 and June 28, starting at 3:00 PM local time (7:30 PM IST).
This will be India’s first T20I assignment since winning the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where they defeated New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad on March 8.
India have toured Ireland in 2018, 2022 and 2023. This tour will mark their return to Belfast for the first time since 2007.
For Ireland, the series is part of a busy 2026 schedule. The team are also set to play a one-off Test against New Zealand and a five-match ODI series against Afghanistan.
Following the Ireland series, India will travel to England for a white-ball tour starting July 1. The tour includes five T20Is followed by three ODIs.
India Vs Ireland T20I Series - Full Schedule
1st T20I: India vs Ireland - June 26, 2026 (Friday) at 3:00 PM local (7:30 PM IST), Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast
2nd T20I: India vs Ireland - June 28, 2026 (Sunday) at 3:00 PM local (7:30 PM IST), Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast