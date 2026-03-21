India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: India will face Ireland in a two-match T20I series in Belfast this June, marking the Men in Blue’s first outing in the format since their T20 World Cup triumph

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Indias Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary of this article

  • India will tour Ireland in June 2026 for a two-match T20I series, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Cricket Ireland

  • Matches will be played in Belfast on June 26 and 28 at Stormont Cricket Ground

  • The series will serve as preparation for India’s England tour in July

India will tour Ireland in June for a two-match T20I series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

The series has been confirmed with Cricket Ireland, with the reigning T20 World Cup champions set to play two T20Is in Belfast. Both matches will be held at Stormont Cricket Ground on June 26 and June 28, starting at 3:00 PM local time (7:30 PM IST).

This will be India’s first T20I assignment since winning the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where they defeated New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad on March 8.

India have toured Ireland in 2018, 2022 and 2023. This tour will mark their return to Belfast for the first time since 2007.

For Ireland, the series is part of a busy 2026 schedule. The team are also set to play a one-off Test against New Zealand and a five-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

Following the Ireland series, India will travel to England for a white-ball tour starting July 1. The tour includes five T20Is followed by three ODIs.

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India Vs Ireland T20I Series - Full Schedule

  • 1st T20I: India vs Ireland - June 26, 2026 (Friday) at 3:00 PM local (7:30 PM IST), Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast

  • 2nd T20I: India vs Ireland - June 28, 2026 (Sunday) at 3:00 PM local (7:30 PM IST), Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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