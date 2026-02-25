NBA Round-Up: Surging Cavs Pull Away From Knicks In Eastern Conference Showdown, Hornets Rout Bulls, Magic Edge Lakers

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks over Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Rocket Arena on February 24, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 109-94.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks over Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Rocket Arena on February 24, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 109-94.