From Carpetgate To BOD 2014: Revisiting Unforgettable Six Nations Last-Day Title Fights

Clive Woodward's England was the best team in the world but without a Grand Slam to show for it. For the first time in the era, two teams met in the final round with undefeated records. Here are some of the unforgettable moments from the Six Nations last day title fights

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From Carpetgate To BOD 2014: Revisiting Unforgettable Six Nations Last-Day Title Fights
Players clash during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • France defeated England in their last Six Nations match

  • Les Bleus finished at the summit of the points table

  • Here is a throwback to some of the most unforgettable Six Nations last day title fights

The 2026 Six Nations was already being called one of the greatest in the championship's history before the final round.

Super Saturday may have confirmed it.

Ireland beat Scotland to the Triple Crown after a 43-21 victory in Dublin and topped the table at that point.

To tide over rugby fans until the conclusion in Paris, Wales entertained by ending its record three-year losing drought in the tournament at Italy's expense 31-17 in Cardiff.

The Paris finale was a chaotic heart-stopper. Ireland was seconds away from the title as England battered France and led past the full-time siren.

But then France received a penalty and Thomas Ramos slotted the goal kick in the final act of the tournament to win 48-46 and snatch the title in dramatic fashion.

Here are some other epic dramas on the last day in the Six Nations era (since 2000).

2003 Carpetgate

Clive Woodward's England was the best team in the world but without a Grand Slam to show for it. For the first time in the era, two teams met in the final round with undefeated records.

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In pre-match ceremonies teams normally stand in opposing halves. In Dublin, England captain Martin Johnson lined his team on the wrong side and refused a request to move.

Ireland stood on the same side but there was not enough red carpet to prevent Irish President Mary McAleese from walking on grass to greet the home team. It set the tone.

England crushed Ireland 42-6 for the title and the Slam. Both rugby unions apologized to McAleese. Johnson dismissed it at the time as “a fuss about nothing.”

2004 Yachvili's Game

England needed to beat France in Paris by eight points to win the championship. France just needed to win. Scrumhalf Dimitri Yachvili kicked France's goals, set up a try and produced a sensational solo score from outside England's 22 when he snuck down the blindside, chipped Josh Lewsey, regathered and dived over. That made it 21-3 at halftime. France hung on for 24-21 and the Grand Slam.

2007 Elvis Is King

Ireland, France and England were in a three-way fight for the title. Ireland fired the first shot by demolishing Italy 51-24 in Rome. France had to beat Scotland by 24 points in Paris to snatch the trophy on points difference.

France was 25 ahead with four minutes to go until a try by Euan Murray deep into injury time. Now, France led by only 20 with seconds left when replacement No. 8 Elvis Vermeulen barged over.

TMO Simon McDowell took excruciating minutes before confirming the try. The Stade de France exploded in joy. France won by 27. England went to Cardiff later needing to win by 57 points but lost to Wales.

2009 61 Years

Ireland travelled to Cardiff for a winner-takes-all match chasing its first title in 24 years and first Grand Slam in 61 years. A Stephen Jones drop goal gave Wales a 15-14 lead with less than five minutes left.

Ronan O'Gara's own drop goal put Ireland ahead 17-15 two minutes from time. Jones had a last-second penalty attempt from 48 meters for the win but his kick was two meters short. Ireland had a first Slam since 1948.

2014 BOD Bows Out

Ireland great Brian O'Driscoll (aka BOD) was playing his last international with the Six Nations title on the line against France in Paris. Ireland led 22-20 going into the last quarter but France was in the ascendancy.

France missed a penalty kick then thought it won when No. 8 Damien Chouly dived over. But the corner try was disallowed because of a forward pass. Ireland held on, edged England on points difference, and man-of-the-match O'Driscoll lifted the trophy.

2015 Tries Galore

Another three-way fight on the final day. Wales got the ball rolling by demolishing Italy in Rome 61-20. Ireland then needed a 21-point win to knock out Wales and did, defeating Scotland 40-10 in Edinburgh.

England then chased a 26-point win over France at Twickenham to overtake the Irish. A 12-try shootout followed that boggled the mind. England attacked in waves and won 55-35, agonizingly short of the margin required. Ireland partied in Edinburgh. There were 27 tries in a single day, a record that stood until the 29 on Saturday.

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