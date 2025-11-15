BJP’s Ashish Shelar Mocks Congress Move to Contest BMC Polls Solo

Ashish Shelar, a BJP leader and minister from Maharashtra, ridiculed the Congress's declaration that it would fight the Mumbai civic elections alone on Saturday and questioned whether the grand old party had the courage or support to make such a move.



Varsha Gaikwad, the president of the Mumbai Congress, had earlier in the day urged party officials to "unfurl the Congress flag in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation" and "prepare for all 227 seats". In front of Maharashtra Congress head Harshwardhan Sapkal and AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala, Gaikwad made the declaration.