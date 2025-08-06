Jain Community Stages Protest Over Closure Of Dadar Kabutarkhana; Fadnavis Intervenes Amid Mounting Tensions

Tensions flared in Mumbai on July 6 as over a hundred members of the Jain community forcefully reopened the 92-year-old Dadar Kabutarkhana and began feeding pigeons, defying a recent clampdown by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The dramatic protest came amid rising anger over the civic body’s action against pigeon feeding spots across the city.
Chanting religious slogans and carrying sacks of grain, protestors gathered at the kabutarkhana early in the morning. Several members climbed onto the bamboo structure erected by the BMC and tore down tarpaulin sheets installed to block access. “This is a matter of faith,” said one protestor in a video doing rounds on social media. “We will not let the city forget its compassion under the garb of policy.”
The flashpoint follows BMC’s decision to shut down 51 traditional pigeon-feeding spots, including the Dadar Kabutarkhana, as part of a broader crackdown on what officials claim is an unsanitary and potentially hazardous practice. Between July 13 and August 3, 141 people were fined a total of Rs 1.2 lakh for feeding pigeons, reports showed.
The civic body’s action stems from a Bombay High Court order on July 30, which directed it to file FIRs against those continuing to feed pigeons “illegally” and in “defiance” of municipal rules, especially in areas like Dadar West. Over the weekend, BMC shuttered the Dadar site and began enforcing penalties, drawing the ire of religious groups and animal rights activists alike.
The protest on Wednesday was the second significant show of resistance in recent days. On Monday, Jain groups held a ‘Shantidoot Yatra’ from Colaba to the Gateway of India, demanding that the government revoke the order and allow controlled pigeon feeding as a matter of religious belief. Earlier, Outlook India had reported that some city NGOs and people of Jain community were looking at filing an appeal against the Bombay High court order.
Responding to the growing backlash, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the BMC to facilitate the feeding of pigeons in a “controlled manner,” urging officials to ensure that birds are not starved while public health concerns are addressed. BMC sources said the civic body is now exploring staggered feeding schedules and designated enclosures, although the closure orders will remain in force until the next High Court hearing on August 7.
Anticipating fresh protests, the BMC had already sought police assistance on Tuesday to monitor and prevent unauthorized feeding. Despite the warnings, community members pushed ahead with their protest on Wednesday, signaling that the issue is far from resolved.
The Dadar Kabutarkhana, a landmark dating back over nine decades, has become a symbol of the ongoing standoff between religious sentiments and urban governance. With the High Court hearing approaching and the BMC caught between judicial orders and political pressure, all eyes are now on how the city will reconcile faith, law, and public health.