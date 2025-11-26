CJI Surya Kant Highlights Bar’s Role In Upholding Constitution And Legal Aid

Chief Justice of India stresses Bar’s responsibility in supporting vulnerable sections and safeguarding rule of law on Constitution Day

CJI Surya Kant, Constitution Day 2025, Supreme Court Bar Association
Nov. 24, 2025, Justice Surya Kant signs the documents after taking oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI), at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
  • CJI Surya Kant calls Bar “torchbearers” for upholding the Constitution and aiding the vulnerable.

  • Solicitor General Tushar Mehta underlines judicial supremacy while maintaining constitutional checks and balances.

  • SCBA president Vikas Singh highlights need for improved court infrastructure and election reforms.

The Bar plays a crucial role in strengthening the rule of law and protecting the Constitution, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Wednesday, highlighting its responsibility to provide legal aid to marginalised sections of society.

Addressing a gathering at a Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the CJI noted the judiciary has consistently recognised the Bar’s contribution in safeguarding the core values of the Constitution.

“When we celebrate the pivotal moment when the people of India gifted unto themselves their most fundamental covenant, I stand before you and must emphasise that the Bar occupies an indispensable place in fortifying the rule of law and upholding the sanctity of our Constitution...

"I do not hesitate in saying that if the courts are regarded as the sentinel of the Constitution, then the members of the Bar are the torchbearers who illuminate our path. They help us discharge our solemn duty with clarity and conviction,” Justice Kant said.

According to PTI, he also spoke about the “invisible victims” of the judicial system, stressing that only the Bar can alleviate their suffering.

"Your perspectives matter profoundly, and the seriousness with which you engage in your craft directly influences the transformation of our constitutional future.

"In addition to assisting us in constitutional matters, it is equally vital that the Bar collectively takes purposeful strides towards exposing the letter and spirit of our fundamental document. This includes providing legal aid to those who are vulnerable or living at the margins of society, as well as aligning oneself with the vision embedded in the Directive Principles of State Policy," he added.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, speaking at the event, emphasised the independence of India’s three organs of government while noting the checks and balances inherent in the Constitution.

"If the executive does something which is in conflict with the Constitution, the judiciary has supremacy. But eventually no organ is supreme or sovereign and it is only the Constitution which is supreme and sovereign.

"We must also remind ourselves that whenever either the legislature or the executive deviated from the path of constitutional morality or constitutional ethos, the Judiciary as an institution has stepped in and judiciary has played a very major role in ensuring that the Constitution functions as intended, as designed and as understood by the framing fathers of the Constitution," Mehta said, PTI reported.

SCBA president and senior advocate Vikas Singh highlighted the importance of three aspects for a meaningful legal system – law-making, justice delivery, and access to justice for all.

He also pointed to challenges such as the influence of black money in elections and the presence of lawmakers with criminal backgrounds. "That is an area we definitely need to introspect and see what best can be done to ensure that the right people get elected to Parliament," Singh said.

Singh further underlined the poor infrastructure of lower courts and the need for improved training for judges.

November 26 has been observed as Constitution Day since 2015 to mark the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Previously, the day was celebrated as Law Day, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

