Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Mbappe-Fuelled Los Blancos Seal Thrilling Victory
Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Olympiacos 4-3 at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in a UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5 fixture on Wednesday, courtesy of a sensational four-goal haul from Kylian Mbappe. After falling behind to an eighth-minute strike by Chiquinho, Madrid roared back inside 22 minutes as Mbappe equalised, then added a header in the 24th and completed a rapid hat-trick by the 29th. A fourth goal came after the break, but Olympiacos kept the tie alive. Mehdi Taremi halved the deficit in the 52nd minute, and Ayoub El Kaabi pulled one back in the 81st. However, Los Blancos held firm to seal a nervy but thrilling win in Piraeus.
