Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Mbappe-Fuelled Los Blancos Seal Thrilling Victory

Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Olympiacos 4-3 at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in a UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5 fixture on Wednesday, courtesy of a sensational four-goal haul from Kylian Mbappe. After falling behind to an eighth-minute strike by Chiquinho, Madrid roared back inside 22 minutes as Mbappe equalised, then added a header in the 24th and completed a rapid hat-trick by the 29th. A fourth goal came after the break, but Olympiacos kept the tie alive. Mehdi Taremi halved the deficit in the 52nd minute, and Ayoub El Kaabi pulled one back in the 81st. However, Los Blancos held firm to seal a nervy but thrilling win in Piraeus.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Olympiacos Vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe poses with the trophy after scoring four goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid, in in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
1/10
Olympiacos Vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match-Gabriel Strefezza
Olympiacos' Gabriel Strefezza, right, and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid, in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Olympiacos Vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match photo
Real Madrid's players greet fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Olympiacos Vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, centre, dribbles past Olympiacos' Rodinei during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid, in in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Olympiacos Vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with his teammate Vinicius Junior after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid, in in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Olympiacos Vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match-Mehdi Taremi
Olympiacos' Mehdi Taremi, right, reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid, in in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Olympiacos Vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match-Mehdi Taremi
Olympiacos' Mehdi Taremi, center, scores his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Olympiacos Vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe attempts a shot on goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Olympiacos Vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Olympiacos Vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match-Chiquinho
Olympiacos' Chiquinho, left, celebrates with his teammate after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid, in in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Olympiacos Vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match-Gelson Martins
Olympiacos' Gelson Martins, right, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Raul Asencio during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid, in in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Lions Eye Win Against Royals

  2. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  3. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  4. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Check Staggering, Almost Unbelievable Facts And Figures

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  3. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  4. SC Slams Haryana for Uprooting 40 Trees to Build Road to BJP Office, Warns Govt of Action

  5. Red Fort Blast: NIA Produces Two Accused Men Before Delhi Court

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  5. Pakistan Navy Successfully Tests Indigenous Ship-Launched Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay