Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Lions Eye Win Against Royals

Lumbini Lions vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Get play-by-play updates for Match 13 of NPL 2025 on Thursday, 27 November, at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025
Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Lumbini Lions celebrate the wicket of Ben Charlesworth. X/Nepal Premier League
Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage for Match 13 of NPL 2025 on Thursday, 27 November, at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Lumbini Lions sit fourth on the points table with one win and one loss, with Rohit Kumar Paudel leading their batting with 99 runs and Ruben Trumpelmann topping the bowling with five wickets. They come into this match after a 22-run defeat against Kathmandu Gorkhas. Sudurpaschim Royals are at the top of the table with three wins, powered by Dipendra Singh Airee’s 93 runs and Harmeet Singh’s six wickets, having secured a 45-run victory over Karnali Yaks in their previous game.
Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Streaming Info

Nepal: Kantipur Max TV, Dish Home Go app

India: Star Sports and FanCode

Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog for the Lumbini Lions vs Sudurpaschim Royals clash. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and key moments from the match.

