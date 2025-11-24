Justice Gavai Bids Farewell After Authoring 464 Supreme Court Judgments

Averaging more than 70 judgments per year, Justice Gavai was elevated to the apex court on May 13, 2019. His successor, Justice Surya Kant, took oath as the new Chief Justice of India on November 24, following Gavai’s retirement. Justice Kant, who was appointed to the Supreme Court on the same day as Justice Gavai, has so far authored 293 judgments, with an annual average of around 45.