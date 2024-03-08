'Founding Mothers': Remembering 15 Women Who Helped Draft The Indian Constitution

Dakshayani Velayudhan: The first and only Dalit woman to be elected to the Constituent Assembly in 1946, Dakshayani sided with B R Ambedkar on many issues related to the Scheduled Caste community during the debates. She staunchly advocated for a campaign against untouchability but was against separate electorate or reservations for Harijans. “​​As long as the Scheduled Castes, or the Harijans or by whatever name they may be called, are economic slaves of other people, there is no meaning demanding either separate electorates or joint electorates or any other kind of electorates with this kind of percentage. (cheers). Personally speaking, I am not in favour of any kind of reservation in any place whatsoever,” she said.