India-Nepal Joint Military Exercise Begins In Uttarakhand

The Indian contingent, consisting of 334 personnel, is being represented mainly by troops from the Assam Regiment, while the Nepal side is being represented by 334 troops

P
PTI
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
India-Kazakhstan Joint military exercise at Auli in Chamoli district
Joint military exercise | Representational Image | | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • 19th Surya Kiran (2025) launched in Pithoragarh with 334 troops each from Assam Regiment (India) and Devi Datta Battalion (Nepal); runs till December 8.

  • Jungle warfare, counter-terrorism in mountainous terrain, integrated aviation-ground operations, and UN Chapter VII peacekeeping enforcement tasks.

  • Exercise reinforces operational interoperability and mutual trust amid shared Himalayan security concerns, continuing a two-decade tradition of joint training.

The 19th edition of the India-Nepal bilateral military exercise, 'Suryakiran', began in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Tuesday with an aim to strengthen battalion-level synergy in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, and integrated ground-aviation operations, the defence ministry said.

The Indian contingent, consisting of 334 personnel, is being represented mainly by troops from the Assam Regiment, while the Nepal side is being represented by 334 troops from the Devi Datta Regiment.

The aim of the exercise, which will conclude on December 8, is to jointly rehearse the conduct of sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Published At:
