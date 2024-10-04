Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip

Manvat Murders is too laboured in its storytelling to excite or stimulate even on a conceit level. Everything about it is wooden and ill-fitted. Parts of it don’t conjoin to create a spiky dissection of womanhood, especially motherhood-related anxieties which belie the drama. Rukhmini envies her sister, Samindri (Sai Tamhankar) for having a child, while she can never be a mother. In many ways, it’s she who propels the narrative. Her desperation for a child makes her morally and emotionally immune to the consequences of events she engineers. She has no compunction whatsoever in making other mothers childless if it seals her own motherhood. She doesn’t stop to consider the price of her actions, dismissing the advice of her husband who seems more startled at the spiralling situations. However Girish Joshi’s screenplay gives Kulkarni awful little to work with. Either she has to be straight-up nasty and project intimidating villainy or she cries a river.