Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating

Ghaath suffers from a purposeless imprecision, similarly when it tries to rally for the stakes the complex situation poses to the villagers. Once again, they come off as bumbling victims, caught in the crossfires between the Maoists and the CRPF, pushed to an abyss of their collective undoing. The whole section runs in circles, retreading what has already been proposed. We get the drift. Ninawe underlines the two opposing sides as not very different from each other. The ethical lines blur. Whom should we trust? Whom to turn to? That’s the needle point of enquiry, where from Ghaath operates. In these jungles, to go by the film, complicity and honesty divest themselves of well-defined boundaries. Moral corrosion, be it of the Maoist cadres or the police officers, spring in the film as being strapped to a system that exhorts them to put aside a primary sympathy. Self-preservation hijacks. It’s the law of the jungle, a restless instinct for ensuring one’s survival which trumps every other human, fair and compassionate considerations.