Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog

It is Raghav Juyal as Shafiq, Firoz’s coke head son, who ignites a scene the minute he storms in. The trigger-happy Shafiq has strong remnants of Juyal’s previous role, the gleefully unpredictable Fani in the recent, infinitely more thrilling actioner Kill. Nevertheless, this is a performer so spry and light-footed he springs surprise, a volatility to even commonplace montages. Though the writing sidelines him, Juyal erupts a crackerjack chaos, positively halting the film in its tracks. Watch out for him in a key fight scene as he holds off the bullet rain for a second, mulls and resumes firing. It’s a fleeting moment which assumes a terrific, shifting energy in Juyal’s hands. Rocking an array of fur coats and shades, his charisma tides over cliches. While he seems to have the most fun in the film, Chaturvedi struggles to enliven a one-note hunk. Worry almost never crosses his face.